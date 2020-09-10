Reference is made to stock exchange releases of 25 and 27 August 2020 regarding a subsequent offering of new shares towards eligible shareholders. The subscription period ends at 16:30 today, 10 September 2020.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 9162 8092.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act