September 10, 2020

AkzoNobel continues to see improving trend in Q3 2020

As the complex situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) today provides an update on recent business performance.

Market headwinds have continued to ease during recent months. Based on current trading, total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be close to previous year in constant currencies.

Although trends differ per region and segment, end market demand for Decorative Paints is strong in Europe and South America and continues to improve for Performance Coatings.

Financial results for the third quarter will be announced on October 21, 2020.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 33,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high-performance products and services our customers expect.

