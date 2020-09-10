New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Video Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961393/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR



The Online Video Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 207-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Hulu LLC

JW Player

Kaltura Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Ooyala Inc.

Panopto

Piksel

Sohu.com Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Vimeo

VOOT

Wistia

Youku Tudou Inc.

YouTube LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961393/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Online Video: An Introductory Prelude

Online Video Makes Rapid Progress in the Entertainment Industry

Ubiquity of Online Video Promulgates Market Growth

Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Online Video Prospects

Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Video Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential

Opportunities

Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market

Expansion

Video Volumes Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns

4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices? Role in Market

Growth

Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base

Wi-Fi Roll Outs Expand Viewership Rates of Online Video

Internet TV Set to Drive Online Video Growth

Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter

Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

Ballooning Middle Class Population

Rise in Consumer Spending on Digital Video Augments Revenue Growth

Demand for SVoD Continues to Soar

Ad-Funded Video Segment Emerges As Key Revenue Generator

Revenues from Copyright Licensing to Improve

Growing Emphasis on Online Video among Telecom Operators to

Benefit the Market

Increased Demand for Short-Form as well as Long-Form Video

Cloud Video Platforms to Proliferate Online Video Domain

News & Media Sites Incorporate Video Segment

Video Making Progress in Education Sector

Conventional Search Engines: Losing Sheen

Pre-Rolls Gain Momentum

Markets Witnesses Increased Penchant for Video Analytics

Partnerships on the Rise



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Online Video Platforms Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Online Video Platforms Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Online Video Platforms Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Online Video Platforms Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2027

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Online Video Platforms Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Online Video Platforms Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Online Video Platforms Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Online Video Platforms Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Online Video Platforms: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Online Video Platforms Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Online Video Platforms Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Online Video Platforms Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Online Video Platforms Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Online Video Platforms Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Online Video Platforms Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Online Video Platforms Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Online Video Platforms Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Online Video Platforms Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Online Video Platforms Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Online Video Platforms Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Online Video Platforms Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Online Video Platforms Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Online Video Platforms:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Online Video Platforms Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Online Video Platforms Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Online Video Platforms Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Online Video Platforms Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Online Video Platforms Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Online Video Platforms Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Online Video Platforms Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Online Video Platforms Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Online Video Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Online Video Platforms Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Online Video Platforms Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Online Video Platforms Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Online Video Platforms Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Online Video Platforms Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Online Video Platforms Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Online Video Platforms Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Online Video

Platforms: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Online Video Platforms Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Online Video Platforms Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Online Video Platforms Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Online Video Platforms Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Online Video Platforms Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Online Video Platforms Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Online Video Platforms Market in Brazil: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Online Video Platforms Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Online Video Platforms Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Online Video Platforms Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Online Video Platforms Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Online Video Platforms Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Online Video Platforms Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 52: Online Video Platforms Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Online Video Platforms Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Online Video Platforms: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Online Video Platforms Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Online Video Platforms Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Online Video Platforms Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Online Video Platforms Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Online Video Platforms Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Online Video Platforms Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Online Video Platforms Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Online Video Platforms Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Online Video Platforms Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Online Video Platforms Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Online Video Platforms Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 111

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001