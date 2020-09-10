New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Video Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961393/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The Online Video Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 207-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Online Video: An Introductory Prelude
Online Video Makes Rapid Progress in the Entertainment Industry
Ubiquity of Online Video Promulgates Market Growth
Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Online Video Prospects
Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Video Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential
Opportunities
Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market
Expansion
Video Volumes Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns
4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices? Role in Market
Growth
Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base
Wi-Fi Roll Outs Expand Viewership Rates of Online Video
Internet TV Set to Drive Online Video Growth
Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter
Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
Ballooning Middle Class Population
Rise in Consumer Spending on Digital Video Augments Revenue Growth
Demand for SVoD Continues to Soar
Ad-Funded Video Segment Emerges As Key Revenue Generator
Revenues from Copyright Licensing to Improve
Growing Emphasis on Online Video among Telecom Operators to
Benefit the Market
Increased Demand for Short-Form as well as Long-Form Video
Cloud Video Platforms to Proliferate Online Video Domain
News & Media Sites Incorporate Video Segment
Video Making Progress in Education Sector
Conventional Search Engines: Losing Sheen
Pre-Rolls Gain Momentum
Markets Witnesses Increased Penchant for Video Analytics
Partnerships on the Rise
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
