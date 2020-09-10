New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blu-Ray Players Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961379/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.High Fidelity Pure Audio, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Video Coding High Definition segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Blu-Ray Players market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Blu-Ray Players market in the U.S. is estimated at US$380.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.8% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$627.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$627.6 Million by the year 2027.
3D Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020
In the global 3D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$190.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$467.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$497.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961379/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blu-Ray Players Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for High Fidelity Pure
Audio by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for High Fidelity Pure Audio by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for High Fidelity Pure Audio
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Video
Coding High Definition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Advanced Video Coding High
Definition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Video Coding
High Definition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for 3D by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region
- Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultra HD by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ultra HD by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra HD by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cinema by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cinema by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cinema by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automobiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automobiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Blu-Ray Players Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding
High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fidelity
Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra
HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fidelity
Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra
HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fidelity
Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra
HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Blu-Ray Players Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fidelity
Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra
HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding
High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc Format -
High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fidelity
Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra
HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Application -
Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fidelity
Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra
HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced
Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding
High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray
Players by Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics,
Automobiles and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray
Players by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced
Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding
High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics,
Automobiles and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced
Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding
High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics,
Automobiles and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video
Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: India Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by Disc
Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High
Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: India Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cinema,
Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced
Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding
High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players
by Disc Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Fidelity Pure Audio, Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D
and Ultra HD for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Blu-Ray
Players by Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics,
Automobiles and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Blu-Ray Players by
Application - Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Blu-Ray Players
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Blu-Ray Players by Disc Format - High Fidelity Pure Audio,
Advanced Video Coding High Definition, 3D and Ultra HD -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blu-Ray
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961379/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: