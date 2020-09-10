RELEASE OF AN INVESTOR PRESENTATION

The Group has released an investor presentation, in English, on its website. It is available following this link:

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/20200910-Investor-Presentation.pdf





ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel Benchimol – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie Abadie – sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – +33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr

Franck Pasquier – +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

