TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 10:00 EET

Composition of Taaleri Plc's Shareholders’ Nomination Board is:

Pertti Laine, Veikko Laine Oy’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, nominated by Veikko Laine Oy

Peter Fagernäs, Oy Hermitage Ab’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, nominated by Oy Hermitage Ab

Juhani Elomaa, Taaleri Plc’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, nominated by Juhani Elomaa

At its meeting on 10 September 2020, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board elected Peter Fagernäs as its Chairman.

The Nomination Board’s main duties include preparing and presenting proposals covering the election and remuneration of the members of the company’s Board of Directors to an Annual General Meeting and, where needed, to an Extraordinary General Meeting as well as identifying successors to existing members of the Board.





Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com



