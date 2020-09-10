Axfood has previously contracted Westpay with the responsibility to provide Axfood with next-generation payment solutions. The initial order value amounts to SEK 20 million during the coming three years starting early 2020 (as communicated 6th February 2020).



Last week the project passed a key milestone. Starting now, consumers can experience Westpay’s solutions in selected Axfood stores.

A project of this size is always a challenge. But thanks to the commitment, know-how, and customer teamwork, we stay on plan and are now enabling the first pilot in-store. There are still things on the "to-do list", but this milestone is a huge step that will prove the quality and stability in our solution. We at Westpay are looking forward to continuing enabling Axfood even more as we expand our footprint in their stores, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

Axfood aspires to be the leader in good and sustainable food. Their family of companies includes the store chains Willys and Hemköp as well as Tempo and Handlar’n. B2B sales are handled through Axfood Snabbgross, and their support company Dagab is responsible for the Group's product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Mat.se, Middagsfrid and Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Axfood Group has more than 10,000 employees and sales of nearly SEK 50 bn. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB.

