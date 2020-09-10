Axfood has previously contracted Westpay with the responsibility to provide Axfood with next-generation payment solutions. The initial order value amounts to SEK 20 million during the coming three years starting early 2020 (as communicated 6th February 2020).
Last week the project passed a key milestone. Starting now, consumers can experience Westpay’s solutions in selected Axfood stores.
Axfood aspires to be the leader in good and sustainable food. Their family of companies includes the store chains Willys and Hemköp as well as Tempo and Handlar’n. B2B sales are handled through Axfood Snabbgross, and their support company Dagab is responsible for the Group's product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Mat.se, Middagsfrid and Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Axfood Group has more than 10,000 employees and sales of nearly SEK 50 bn. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB.
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
