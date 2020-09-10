New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838962/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automated guided vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce retail, growing adoption of automation in manufacturing process, and need to improve warehouse operational efficiency. In addition, rapid growth in e-commerce retail is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated guided vehicle market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The automated guided vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Unit load carrier

• Tow vehicle

• Pallet truck

• Assembly line vehicle

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the automated guided vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, rising warehouse automation and growing applications of AGVS in refrigerated warehousing and semiconductor industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automated guided vehicle market sizing

• Automated guided vehicle market forecast

• Automated guided vehicle market industry analysis





