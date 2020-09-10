Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Security Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device security market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024



The future of the medical device security market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare players. The major drivers for this market are increasing instances of healthcare cyberattacks and threats, growth in geriatric population and subsequent growth in chronic disease management, government regulations and need for compliance, and growing demand for connected medical devices.



Some of the features of 'Global Medical Device Security Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global medical device security market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product, security type, device, end user, and region.

Regional analysis: Global medical device security market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical device security in the global medical device security market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical device security in the global medical device security market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global medical device security Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global medical device security Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions

3.3.2: Data Loss Prevention Solutions

3.3.3: Disaster Recovery Solutions

3.3.4: Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

3.3.5: Encryption Solutions

3.3.6: Identity and Access Management Solutions

3.3.7: Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

3.3.8: Risk and Compliance Management

3.3.9: Other Services and Solutions

3.4: Global medical device security Market by Security type

3.4.1: Application Security

3.4.2: Endpoint Security

3.4.3: Network Security

3.4.4: Cloud Security

3.4.5: Other Security Types

3.5: Global medical device security Market by Device

3.5.1: Hospital Medical Devices

3.5.2: Internally Embedded Medical Devices

3.5.3: Wearable and External Medical Devices

3.6: Global medical device security Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Healthcare Providers

3.6.2: Medical Device Manufacturers

3.6.3: Healthcare Payers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global medical device security Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Security Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Device

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global medical device security Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global medical device security Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global medical device security Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global medical device security Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading

7.1: Cisco Systems, Symantec

7.2: GE Healthcare

7.3: Koninklijke Philips

7.4: CA Technologies

7.5: Mcafee

7.6: Check Point Software Technologies

7.7: loudpassage

7.8: Palo Alto Networks

7.9: Cleardata

7.10: IMB Corp

7.11: Phillips

7.12: DXC Technology



