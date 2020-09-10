WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Steve Morgan and Donald Good as Managing Directors in the Cybersecurity practice, continuing the firm’s investment in leading talent globally to help clients address complex cyber challenges.



Based in London, Mr. Morgan joins FTI Consulting from the UK government, where, until recently, he was Chief of Security at 10 Downing Street for the British Prime Minister. He was responsible for managing all security aspects at the heart of government, including cybersecurity, insider threats and clearance and vetting. He will work with FTI Consulting’s clients to build their resilience against insider threats, focusing on what can often be an organization’s most vulnerable cybersecurity asset – its people.

Based in Dallas, Mr. Good joins from Citibank, where he was responsible for overseeing all fraud threat intelligence and internal fraud within the global consumer bank. He previously held senior roles over a 21-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), most recently as Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, where he was responsible for developing the FBI’s global cyber strategy to enhance the division’s capability to detect, deter and disrupt criminal and nation-state cyber threats.

FTI Consulting’s investment in its global Cybersecurity practice comes as cybersecurity remains a top concern for organizations. According to the FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer 2020 , less than half of all executives surveyed are managing cyber-attacks proactively, and only 10 percent believe they have no cybersecurity gaps at all, despite cyber-attacks being identified as having the most negative impact on revenue.

“Cybersecurity must be a board-level issue, with companies often fending off attacks of nation-state-level sophistication,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Steve and Don bring a significant and diverse mix of national-security and private-sector experience to our ever-growing cybersecurity practice, and are well placed to further enhance our clients’ ability to protect their assets and quickly respond to incidents that threaten their freedom to operate and pose potentially crippling financial damages.”

Mr. Morgan has over 15 years of global security experience, spent countering sophisticated internal and international threats from a variety of state-level, terrorist and cyber actors. He previously advised the Prime Minister’s team on security for the Brexit team through early negotiations, following a decade as a strategic risk advisor, crisis manager, and leader on countering insider and other sophisticated threats to UK interests, working across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has created world-leading security capabilities, planned for and led organizations through some of their most difficult challenges, and operated in some of the most challenging global environments.

“FTI Consulting has an unrivaled blend of experts, with government and private-sector backgrounds, who have a deep understanding of the cybersecurity threats faced by organizations – having spent their careers on the frontline,” Mr. Morgan said. “I could not pass on this rare opportunity to continue to grow a world-leading cybersecurity offering and tackle the most sophisticated challenges boards face, from insider threats to state-sponsored attacks.”

Mr. Good is a certified Chief Information Security Officer and has experience leading and developing fraud fusion centers and cyber threat assessments. He brings demonstrated skill in establishing highly collaborative partnerships, setting the vision, and building the organizational strategy to achieve results. At the FBI, he led the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force and was the executive in charge of the Cyber Division’s strategic private-sector engagement program that led to active collaboration and increased bilateral information sharing with CISOs, chief information officers and chief risk officers in Fortune 1000 corporations.

“The continued growth and deep pool of experts in FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice provides an exceptional platform to combine my private-sector experience with my national security experience and offer unique insights to clients facing complex cybersecurity threats,” Mr. Good said. “The global platform at FTI Consulting provides corporations and law firms a holistic offering to proactively safeguard operations as well as respond and recover from incidents, and I look forward to working with the team on these issues.”

The additions of Mr. Morgan and Mr. Good follow the recent appointments of seven professionals to the global Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting, including Senior Managing Director Patrick MacGloin, Managing Director Paul Reilly, Senior Director David Harvey, Directors Stephen Deutsch and Oliver Price, and Senior Consultant Sam Brown in London, and Senior Consultant Jinsuk Oh in Seoul, South Korea.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com