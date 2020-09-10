Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on mobile learning market which estimates the global market valuation for mobile learning will cross US$ 55 billion by 2026. Incorporation of technology enabled training methods into both corporate and education sectors will boost the industry growth.

E-books have gained popularity as students and reading enthusiasts prefer downloading books online instead of buying hard copies. Soft copy of books enables the reader to delete the file after reading, freeing up space for further downloads. The vast library of e-books online also benefits the users as they get access to books that are not easily available in the market. Bookbon, an online e-book publisher, offers free e-books for students and professionals with textbooks written by professors from renowned universities globally.

Government organizations are also encouraging the adoption of e-books. Several e-books have been uploaded by ministries on the National Portal of India, providing information on the country’s corporate sector, services, national schemes, and policies.

Academic institutions adopting advanced mobile learning technologies for training the K-12 grade will drive the mobile learning market growth. High Tech High (HTH) is a network of eleven California charter schools that offer project-based learning opportunities to students in grades K-12. HTH makes resources available online including student and teacher portfolios, lessons, and videos. Use of tablets and smartphones in classrooms enables K-12 grade teachers to provide a more interactive and live environment in classrooms as they can engage students with the attractive mobile learning portals, specifically designed for children.

North America is expected to provide growth opportunities to the mobile learning market due to the high internet penetration in the region coupled with the growing adoption of smartphones. There were around 33 million internet users in Canada in 2018. Around 91% of the Canadian population used internet services in 2019. The advent of 5G in the U.S. will support the adoption of mobile learning techniques as students can view content online with minimal buffering time. Advanced technology landscape in the region with presence of technology providers, such as Amazon Web Services and IBM Corporation, will support the R&D of sophisticated mobile cloud learning platforms.

Some major findings of the mobile learning market report include:

The advent of digitalization across academic and corporate sectors will drive the mobile learning market growth. Educational institutes are offering online training platforms that can be accessed on portable devices to enable students to gain access to high-quality education even in remote areas.





The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has stressed the need for social distancing to contain the virus spread. Corporate organizations and educational institutions are leveraging the benefits of electronic learning technologies to train employees and educate students while working remotely during the pandemic.





Organizations benefit from mobile learning as they offer customized training to employees, saving time spent on employee training. Busy employees can undertake training post work hours as per their convenience.





Players are focusing on enhancing their mobile learning platforms to strengthen and improve the quality and quantity of content offered. They are also leveraging cloud technologies to expand their offerings.





Latin America and Asia Pacific markets are offering several growth opportunities to the mobile learning market players due to the growing penetration of internet and smartphones coupled with favorable government initiatives supporting digitalization and the advancement of educational systems.

