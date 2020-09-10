Newark, NJ, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global chromatography market is expected to grow from USD 4.82 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 9.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The growing need for the extraction of pure components for various applications has led to the market growth. The good manufacturing practice has made it necessary for all the components to be tested before using any products. The drug discovery process is a very crucial task that requires the utmost attention during the production process. The raw materials and ingredients should be of excellent quality as it is needed for human consumption. The chromatography procedures are used during the separation, purification and thorough analysis of the raw materials. The selection of chromatography procedures is based upon specific parameters such as linearity, robustness, accuracy, prescribed detection limit, precision level, specificity, etc. for the purpose of drug discovery.

Chromatography is a biophysical process that enables the identification and separation of components present in a mixture. It is a popular technique majorly used by the pharmacies for the discovery of different drugs. It is used to produce drugs with utmost precision level for curing of various chronic diseases. Chromatography separates mixtures of solutes with the help of different processes and instruments. The fluid in which the mixture is dissolved is called the mobile phase, which can be either liquid or gas. The separation of the mixture from the fluid is based upon the principle of differential partitioning. The differential partitioning is done between the mobile and stationary phases for the extraction of pure materials. Chromatography is done for the purpose of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The chromatography procedures focus upon size difference, binding affinities, total charge and some other properties of the compounds for the separation.

The chromatography is widely used in the pharmaceutical sector in the analysis of the samples and tracing of elements. It is also used in the identification of the biological origin of chemical compounds. Further, the growing technological advancement has led to the use of chromatography in different industries such as the chemical industry, molecular biology, forensic sciences and food industry. It is increasingly used in the testing of water samples and checking air quality. Further, it is used to detect the presence of any additives in the food. However, the high cost of the chromatography procedures and lack of skilled handlers are hindering the market growth.

Key players operating in the chromatography market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Catapult Therapy TCR Ld., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Pall, Sciex, Waters, Purolite Ltd., Fluigent, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Valco Instruments Co. Inc. and others.

Liquid chromatography segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 34.88% in the year 2019

On the basis of the technology segment, the global chromatography market includes gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, size-exclusion chromatography, liquid chromatography, reversed-phase chromatography and others. Liquid chromatography dominated the market and held the largest market share of 34.88% in the year 2019. The liquid chromatography is used for the extraction of the molecules from a sample. The separation in liquid chromatography is based upon the interaction of the molecule with stationary and mobile phases. It is generally carried out in a plane or column.

Pharmacies and Biotech companies dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.02% in the year 2019

The end-user segment includes pharmacies and biotech companies, research institutes, forensics, academic labs and others. Pharmacies and biotech companies dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.02% in the year 2019. The chromatography processes are useful in the determination of the antibodies which are required to fight against various diseases. It is also much valuable for the identification of the substances present within the bloodstream and thus helps in the development of personalized medicine. The athletes are also benefitted by the chromatography processes as it is used in the development of performance-enhancing drugs. Further, various techniques such as EC-LC-MS are required for the study of metabolomics and nucleic acid research.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Chromatography Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global chromatography market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region accounted for a significant market share of 45.92% in the year 2019. The recent technological advancements in biotechnology have led to the market growth of chromatography in the region. Further, the growth in investment in the R&D activities by the government and major players collectively is resulting in market growth. Further, the presence of efficient manufacturers, along with the availability of advance techniques, has contributed significantly to the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for pharmaceutical, chemical industries and food industries has resulted in the market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the demand for chromatography in the recent years.

About the report:

The global chromatography market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

