TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRNEWS OÜ — the managing company of PRNEWS.IO web portal headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, and offices in Ukraine and Russia –– is to issue 2 million euros convertible notes via a private placement.

The funds raised from the private offering will be used to fulfil the plans related to the expansion of the global market.

The total volume of the issue is 2M euros, split into convertible secured senior bonds at the nominal value of 1,000 euros. The proposed coupon rate is 12% per annum. The bond's maturity is due in September 2022 after a 24 months period. Coupon payments are to be made semi-annually.

The issue is secured by the shares of the company at the valuation of 15M euros and registered at Nasdaq CSD (ISIN EE3100009135).

More detailed information and registration for updates: https://investors.prnews.io .

About PRNEWS

PRNEWS OÜ operates the world’s first sponsored content online store, with fixed prices for publications located at www.prnews.io. It is the top online platform in Europe and Asia that brings together over 30,000 online media publishers and customers from 55 countries to advertise brands on the internet natively.

In March 2020, the company became an official partner and a sales & marketing service provider of the Estonian a government-issued digital identity and status program called e-Residency.

In December 2019, PRNEWS’s Ukrainian office was included in TOP 100 IT employers according to the popular MC.Today magazine.

Disclaimer

The above information does not constitute any form of advice or recommendation, nor a prospectus as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, by PRNEWS OÜ and is not intended to be relied upon by readers in making (or refraining from making) any investment decisions. Appropriate independent advice should be obtained before making any such decision. This press release is not a public offer. The issue will be offered only through placement in Estonia. The securities will be restricted from offering or further trade in the United States, Canada or Japan unless they are registered or relieved from registration according to the Securities Act. PRNEWS OÜ does not intend to register any part of the securities in the United States of America or carry out the public placement of the securities in the United States, Canada or Japan.