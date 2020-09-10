Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the next 8 quarters, growth is expected to remain impacted due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, across the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors in South Africa. Despite near term challenges, the medium to long term outlook remains positive. Over the short term, investment in the construction industry will be driven by government spending in the infrastructure sector.



The construction industry in South Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% to reach ZAR 286.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be ZAR 139.9 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of -0.9% during review period.



This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in South Africa, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 South Africa Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects



3 South Africa Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type



5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities



6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point



7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



8 South Africa Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



9 Office Building Construction Outlook



10 Retail Building Construction Outlook



11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook



12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook



13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook



14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook



15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



16 South Africa Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors



18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



19 South Africa Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors



21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



22 South Africa Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities



23 South Africa Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



24 South Africa Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



25 South Africa Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



26 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



Companies Mentioned

Aveng Ltd

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd

Aveng Grinaker-LTA Ltd

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd

Group Five Limited

Erbacon Investment Holdings Limited

Sea Kay Holdings Limited

Sanyati Holdings Limited

Basil Read Holdings Ltd

GJS Construction

Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruwppm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900