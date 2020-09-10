Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for players offering services for repurposing/repositioning/reprofiling of drug candidates. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various service providers engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the drug repurposing service providers market. Based on various important parameters, such as projected rise in the overall pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, drug discovery costs, and outsourcing profile, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of repurposing approach (disease centric, target-centric and drug-centric), [B] therapeutic area (same therapeutic area and different therapeutic area), [C] type of drug molecule (biologic and small molecule), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth. In addition, the report discusses the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the global drug repurposing service providers market, along with providing details related to the future market opportunity for players engaged in this domain.
The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and inputs from primary research. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. ROLE OF NON-PROFIT/ACADEMIC ORGANIZATIONS
6. COMPANY PROFILES
7. PARTNERSHIPS
8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
9. CASE STUDY: DISCONTINUED DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS
10. COST SAVING ANALYSIS
11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12. COVID-19 IMPACT ON DRUG REPURPOSING SERVICE PROVIDERS MARKET
13. RECENT ADVANCEMENTS AND TRENDS IN OUTSOURCING OF DRUG REPURPOSING
14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
15. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF POTENTIAL DRUG-INDICATION CANDIDATES FOR DRUG REPURPOSING
16. APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/533rvn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: