Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gouda 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Gouda Cheese markets covers the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. The report covers Consumption of Gouda Cheese across more than 130 markets in volume terms (tonnes) and value terms ($ million). The report is useful for cheese processors and other ancillary companies in the dairy value chain in highlighting market development in and assists in market prioritisation for entry strategies. The report also covers market share of cheese manufacturers in volume terms for 2019.
The data includes:
Research Methodology: The data is collected from a variety of sources including:
The collected information is analysed, corroborated and put together in an online report tool.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
