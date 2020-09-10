Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Product (Assay (Western Blot, Tissue Culture), Equipment, Assay Reagent, Software), Toxicity Endpoints (ADME, Skin Irritation, Corrosion), Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics) COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in vitro toxicology testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The opposition to animal testing, technological advancements, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage during drug development are the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing focus of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries on using in vitro methods for product testing along with the improvement in silico methods for predictive toxicology studies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is a major market challenge.



The software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the product and service, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the in vitro toxicology testing market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of new technologies to develop in vitro signatures and computational models capable of predicting in vivo responses. Also, the increasing use of this software in industry and academia to predict toxicity by comparing the data of new substances with other structurally or biologically similar compounds whose effects are also expected to drive the growth of this segment.



The ADME segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on toxicity endpoints and tests undertaken across all industries, the in vitro toxicity testing market is segmented into ADME; skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization; genotoxicity; cytotoxicity; ocular toxicity; organ toxicity; phototoxicity; dermal toxicity; and other endpoints & tests. The ADME segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicity testing market in 2018. This can be attributed to the high adoption during the drug development process with the advantage of producing highly reproducible & accurate data.



Toxicogenomics is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The toxicogenomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the technological advancements taking place in the field of proteomics and genomics.



Europe is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. Factors such as high adoption of in vitro toxicology testing assays and services in the cosmetics and chemical industries after the ban on animal testing in the region are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method

4.3 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Region (2018-2025)

4.5 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Opposition to Animal Testing

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 R&D on Early-Stage Toxicity Detection

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Regulatory Authorities to Consider Alternative Methods for Proving Safety and Efficacy

5.2.2.2 Failure to Establish the Intricacies of in Vivo Conditions

5.2.2.3 Lack of in Vitro Models to Study Complex Endpoints

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine Using in Vitro Methods

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Toxicology Databases

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Focus on Predictive Toxicology

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Regulatory Committee Activities

6.4.1 Major Stakeholders

6.4.2 Key Influences

6.5 Covid-19 Impact on the In Vitro Toxicology Market



7 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Covid-19 Impact, by Product & Service

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Consumables to Dominate the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market During the Forecast Period

7.4 Assays

7.4.1 Bacterial Toxicity Assays

7.4.1.1 Bacterial Assays Dominate the Market as They Are the Most Widely Adopted Assay Type Across Industries

7.4.2 Enzyme Toxicity Assays

7.4.2.1 Enzyme Toxicity Assays Are Increasingly Used for Endocrine-Disrupting Studies - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.4.3 Cell-Based Elisa & Western Blots

7.4.3.1 Cell-Based Assays Are Cost-Effective, Owing to Which They Are Witnessing Increasing Adoption in Drug Discovery

7.4.4 Receptor-Binding Assays

7.4.4.1 Receptor-Binding Assays Are Well-Suited for High-Throughput Formats, a Key Factor Driving the Adoption of These Products

7.4.5 Tissue Culture Assays

7.4.5.1 Tissue Culture Assays Offer the Advantage of Mimicking in Vivo Tissue Architecture

7.4.6 Other Assays

7.5 Equipment

7.5.1 Fully Automated Equipment is Witnessing Growing Adoption in Research

7.6 Software

7.6.1 Software Tools Are Vital in Reducing Analysis Times and Managing Large Amounts of Data Generated in Operations

7.7 Services

7.7.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise Have Driven Reliance on Service Providers



8 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Toxicity Endpoint & Test

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adme (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, & Excretion) Testing

8.2.1 Adme Testing to Dominate the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization Testing

8.3.1 Skin Irritation, Corrosion, and Sensitization Are Major Endpoints Studied in the Cosmetics Industry

8.4 Genotoxicity Testing

8.4.1 More Genotoxicity Tests Are Reviewed and Validated by Regulatory Authorities Than Any Other Endpoint - a Key Driver for Market Growth

8.5 Cytotoxicity Testing

8.5.1 Rising Need for Biosafety is Largely Contributing to the Growth of the Cytotoxicity Testing Market

8.6 Ocular Toxicity Testing

8.6.1 In Vitro and Ex Vivo Methods Are Gaining High Recognition for Ocular Toxicity Testing

8.7 Organ Toxicity Testing

8.7.1 High-Content Screening and Cell-Based Assays Are Used to Detect Organ-Specific Toxicity

8.8 Phototoxicity Testing

8.8.1 Validated Non-Animal Methods Are Used to Evaluate the Photosafety of Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, & Chemicals

8.9 Dermal Toxicity Testing

8.9.1 In Vitro Methods for Dermal Toxicity Testing Are Expected to Gain Recognition in the Coming Years

8.10 Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests



9 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cell Culture Technologies

9.2.1 Cell- & Tissue-Based Technologies Are the Most Widely Adopted in In Vitro Testing

9.3 High-Throughput Technologies

9.3.1 Increasing Use of High-Content Imaging Technologies is Driving Market Growth

9.4 Toxicogenomics

9.4.1 Improvements in Proteomic Technologies Are Enhancing the Study of Gene & Protein Activity During Toxicity Analysis



10 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Covid-19 Impact, by Industry

10.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals

10.3.1 Drug Attrition Rate is Leading to the High Adoption of In Vitro Testing Assays in the Early Stages of Drug Development

10.4 Cosmetics & Household Products

10.4.1 Ban on Animal Testing is Increasing the Adoption of In Vitro Assays for Safety Testing

10.5 Food

10.5.1 Increasing Focus on Food Safety is Driving Market Growth

10.6 Chemicals

10.6.1 Increasing Focus on Organoid-Based In Vitro Approaches for Chemical Testing is Propelling the Market



11 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cellular Assays

11.2.1 Development of Multi-Parameter Assays Will Provide Significant Growth Opportunities to Market Players

11.3 Biochemical Assays

11.3.1 Biochemical Assays Find Wider Application in the Pharmaceutical Industry as Compared to the Chemical and Food Industries

11.4 in Silico Models

11.4.1 in Silico Models Are Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

11.5 Ex-Vivo Models

11.5.1 Ex-Vivo Models Are Widely Used in Skin & Eye Toxicity Testing in the Cosmetic Industry



12 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Covid-19 Impact, by Region

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.6 Latin America

12.7 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.4.1 Product & Service Launches

13.4.2 Expansions

13.4.3 Acquisitions

13.4.4 Other Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

14.2 Merck Kgaa

14.3 Eurofins Scientific Se

14.4 GE Healthcare

14.5 Covance, Inc.

14.6 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

14.7 Sgs S.A.

14.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.9 Qiagen N.V.

14.10 Cyprotex plc

14.11 Promega Corporation

14.12 Catalent, Inc.

14.13 Gentronix Limited

14.14 Mb Research Laboratories

14.15 Bioivt

14.16 Creative Biolabs

14.17 GVK Biosciences Private Limited

14.18 Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

14.19 Creative Bioarray

14.20 Insphero



15 Related Markets



16 Appendix

