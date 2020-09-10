Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Poland has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic is expected to impact the growth across key sectors over the short to medium term and recovery is expected to be slow. Residential and commercial construction sectors are going to be worst affected though infrastructure construction sector is expected to maintain growth momentum, supported by public spending.



The construction industry in Poland is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% to reach EUR 59.9 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be EUR 13.6 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 4.0% during review period.



This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Poland, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Key benefits:



In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Poland.

Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Poland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects



3 Poland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type



5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities



6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point



7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



8 Poland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



9 Office Building Construction Outlook



10 Retail Building Construction Outlook



11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook



12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook



13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook



14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook



15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



16 Poland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors



18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



19 Poland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors



21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



22 Poland Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities



23 Poland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



24 Poland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



25 Poland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



26 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



Companies Mentioned

Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii SA

Tamex Obiekty Sportowe SA

Budimex SA

Erbud SA

Polimex Mostostal SA

PBG SA

ZUE SA

Elektrobudowa SA

Mostostal Zabrze SA

ABM Solid SA

Interbud-Lubin SA

Hefal Serwis SA

PORR Polska Construction SA

KTI Poland SA

POLAQUA Sp zoo

Warbud SA

Skanska Property Poland Sp zoo

Miastoprojekt Wroclaw Sp zoo

Budopol Wroclaw SA

Karmar SA

Przedsiebiorstwo Budowy Kopaln PeBeKa Spolka Akcyjna

Trasko-Inwest Sp zoo

INTERCOR Sp z oo

Unibep SA

Stelmet SA

