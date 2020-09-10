Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Device Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the disposable medical device sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the patient monitoring, diagnostics, therapeutics, and imaging applications. The global disposable medical device sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.



The major growth drivers for this market are rising concerns on contamination and hospital-acquired infections, the increasing need to curtail healthcare costs through low-cost medical devices, government support to boost research and development, and investments by venture capitalist firms.

Some of the features of Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global disposable medical device sensors market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global disposable medical device sensors market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by sensor type, placement of sensors, application, end use, and region.

Global market size by sensor type, placement of sensors, application, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global disposable medical device sensors market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global disposable medical device sensors market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for disposable medical device sensors in the global disposable medical device sensors market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for disposable medical device sensors in the global disposable medical device sensors market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, disposable medical device sensors in the global disposable medical device sensors market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, disposable medical device sensors in the global disposable medical device sensors market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global disposable medical device sensors market by sensor type (biosensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, image sensors, and others.), placement of sensors (strip sensors, wearable sensors, implantable sensors, invasive sensors, and ingestible sensors), application (patient monitoring, diagnostics, therapeutics, and imaging devices), end use (hospitals, home care, and laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the disposable medical device sensors market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the disposable medical device sensors market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this disposable medical device sensors market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the disposable medical device sensors market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the disposable medical device sensors market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this disposable medical device sensors market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this disposable medical device sensors area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in disposable medical device sensors market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1: Biosensor

3.3.2: Accelerometers

3.3.3: Pressure Sensor

3.3.4: Temperature Sensor

3.3.5: Image Sensor

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Placement of Sensor

3.4.1: Strip Sensor

3.4.2: Wearable Sensor

3.4.3: Implantable Sensor

3.4.4: Invasive Sensor

3.4.5: Ingestible Sensor

3.5: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Application

3.5.1: Patient Monitoring

3.5.2: Diagnostics

3.5.3: Therapeutics

3.5.4: Imaging Devices

3.6: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by End Use

3.6.1: Hospitals

3.6.2: Home Care

3.6.3: Laboratories



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Region

4.2: North American Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market

4.2.1: Market by Sensor Type: Biosensor, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Image Sensor, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Placement of Sensor: Strip Sensor, Wearable Sensor, Implantable Sensor, Invasive Sensor, and Ingestible Sensor

4.2.3: Market by Application: Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Imaging Devices

4.2.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Home Care, and Laboratories

4.3: European Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market

4.4: APAC Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market

4.5: ROW Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Placement of Sensor

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Medtronic

7.2: ST Micro Electronics

7.3: Honeywell International

7.4: TE Connectivity

7.5: Smiths Medical

7.6: GE Healthcare

7.7: Philips Healthcare

7.8: Freescale Semiconductor

7.9: Analog Devices

7.10: Omnivision Technologies



