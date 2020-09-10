Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Device Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the disposable medical device sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the patient monitoring, diagnostics, therapeutics, and imaging applications. The global disposable medical device sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.
The major growth drivers for this market are rising concerns on contamination and hospital-acquired infections, the increasing need to curtail healthcare costs through low-cost medical devices, government support to boost research and development, and investments by venture capitalist firms.
Some of the features of Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Sensor Type
3.3.1: Biosensor
3.3.2: Accelerometers
3.3.3: Pressure Sensor
3.3.4: Temperature Sensor
3.3.5: Image Sensor
3.3.6: Others
3.4: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Placement of Sensor
3.4.1: Strip Sensor
3.4.2: Wearable Sensor
3.4.3: Implantable Sensor
3.4.4: Invasive Sensor
3.4.5: Ingestible Sensor
3.5: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Application
3.5.1: Patient Monitoring
3.5.2: Diagnostics
3.5.3: Therapeutics
3.5.4: Imaging Devices
3.6: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by End Use
3.6.1: Hospitals
3.6.2: Home Care
3.6.3: Laboratories
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Region
4.2: North American Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
4.2.1: Market by Sensor Type: Biosensor, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Image Sensor, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Placement of Sensor: Strip Sensor, Wearable Sensor, Implantable Sensor, Invasive Sensor, and Ingestible Sensor
4.2.3: Market by Application: Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Imaging Devices
4.2.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Home Care, and Laboratories
4.3: European Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
4.4: APAC Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
4.5: ROW Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Sensor Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Placement of Sensor
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by End Use
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Disposable Medical Service Sensor Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Medtronic
7.2: ST Micro Electronics
7.3: Honeywell International
7.4: TE Connectivity
7.5: Smiths Medical
7.6: GE Healthcare
7.7: Philips Healthcare
7.8: Freescale Semiconductor
7.9: Analog Devices
7.10: Omnivision Technologies
