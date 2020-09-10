Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cellulose Fibers Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Trends, Analysis and Outlook by Type, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The $27 billion Cellulose Fibers industry presents strong investment and growth opportunities over the near to long term outlook period.



Cellulose Fibers Market Overview and Developments in 2020

The report presents a snapshot of recent market trends in the Cellulose Fibers industry. Further, potential market drivers, major challenges, opportunities, major developments, competitive strategies, Porter's five forces analysis, and other analysis are included in the research.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cellulose Fibers market revenue

The worldwide crisis of COVID-19 is leading to calls for action from a wide range of stakeholders including manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and consumers. Decline in business for at least three months during 2020 coupled with lower demand from a few major markets has put pressure on the profitability of Cellulose Fibers manufacturers and vendors. However, we expect the negative impact of COVID-19 on Cellulose Fibers to be compensated over the medium to long term future.



Cellulose Fibers Market Size and Outlook by type to 2028

This chapter presents an insight into different Cellulose Fibers types and their contribution to global market growth. The growth in global Cellulose Fibers market size is forecast to continue despite the economic challenges. The report forecasts the Cellulose Fibers market revenue across different types, which include- Natural, Synthetic.



Cellulose Fibers Market Size and Outlook by Application to 2028

A long-term perspective indicates that widening applications drive the Cellulose Fibers market. The industry is classified into different applications including Clothes, Yarns, Fabrics, Others.



Global Cellulose Fibers Company Profiles

The report presents business profiles of major companies operating in the industry including Lenzing Group, Fulida Group, Tangshan Sanyou Group, Grasim Industries, Sateri Holdings Limited, Weyerhaeuser Company, Daicel Corporation.



The business overview, SWOT profile and product information are provided for all the companies.

The report identifies that the development of new applications and product portfolio is one of the key strategies to overcome identified challenges and for supporting continued growth. Manufacturing companies can also benefit from rising domestic demand in chemical end-use sectors. The majority of the companies are realigning their strategies to orient their business operations to changing market volatility, regulatory policy changes, geopolitical issues, changing end-user preferences, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Research Framework

2.1 Report Guidance

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.3 Research Methodology



3 Introduction to Cellulose Fibers market, 2020

3.1 Market Panorama

3.2 Overview



4 Cellulose Fibers Industry Insights

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Leading Companies



5. Executive Summary

5.1 Synthetic Fibers are the dominant types of Cellulose Fibers

5.3 Europe is the largest market for Cellulose Fibers



6 Cellulose Fibers Market Size and Outlook by Type 2019- 2028

6.1 Premium Insights

6.2 Natural

6.3 Synthetic



7 Cellulose Fibers Market Size and Outlook by Application 2019- 2028

7.1 Premium Insights

7.2 Clothes

7.3 Yarns

7.4 Fabrics

7.5 Others



8 Cellulose Fibers Market Size and Outlook by Region, 2019- 2028

8.1 Premium Insights

8.2 Asia Pacific Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook

8.3 Europe Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook

8.4 North America Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook

8.5 Middle East and Africa Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook

8.6 South and Central America Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Lenzing Group

9.2 Fulida Group

9.3 Tangshan Sanyou Group

9.4 Grasim Industries

9.5 Sateri Holdings Limited

9.6 Weyerhaeuser Company

9.7 Daicel Corporation



