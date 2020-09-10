CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announces the appointment of Dr. Heiner Dreismann, former President and CEO of Roche Molecular Systems, as Chairman with immediate effect. Biofidelity recently announced the successful completion of a $12m Series A financing led by BlueYard Capital and backed by experienced investors including Longwall Ventures and Agilent Technologies.
Dr Barnaby Balmforth, Chief Executive Officer of Biofidelity, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Heiner to the helm of the Company as Chairman. Heiner's diagnostics and industry expertise will be invaluable as we seek to revolutionize access to best-in-class cancer diagnostics. Biofidelity's unique technology platform provides high quality, comprehensive and clinically actionable information of guideline-recommended markers in a simple, high precision, rapid diagnostic to ensure every patient has access to the right treatment at the right time."
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6179Y_1-2020-9-10.pdf
For more information, visit www.biofidelity.com, or follow us on LinkedIn: Biofidelity.
For enquiries, please contact:
|Biofidelity
Dr Barnaby Balmforth, CEO
T: +44 1223 358652
E: info@biofidelity.com
|Mo PR Advisory
Mo Noonan/ Jonathan Birt
Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Biofidelity Limited
CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM