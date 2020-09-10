New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611148/?utm_source=GNW

43 K units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on emission reduction, advantages of natural gas and higher fuel efficiency of NGVs. In addition, increasing focus on emission reduction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The light and heavy-duty natural gas vehicle market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscapes.



The light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light-duty NGV

• Heavy-duty NGV



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rapid growth in the development of near-zero emission NGV as one of the prime reasons driving the light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and introduction of multi-fuel engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market covers the following areas:

• Light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market sizing

• Light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market forecast

• Light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market industry analysis





