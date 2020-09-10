NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, is pleased to announce the new iQSTEL Shareholder Ambassador Program and has set up a private Facebook group for shareholder interaction. In addition, we are running a contest for existing shareholders, see below for more details.



As previously stated: The iQSTEL Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Shareholder Ambassador Program benefits include:

VIP Access to e-meet company officers and social media influencers.

Special recognition on Social Media and Website

Free offers, discounts, and first-look access to our new products and services.

Upcoming “Meet and Greet” Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

For a limited time, as a bonus for shareholders to sign up for the program, the company is offering the first 100 shareholders who sign up for the program entry into our contest to win: a $1,000 Amazon Gift Certificate . Simply put, the first 100 shareholders who sign up for the ambassador program will be entered to win the $1,000 gift certificate. The winner will be announced in 30 days.

The rules to win the $1,000 Gift Certificate are simple:

You must be a shareholder of the company (as of close of market 9/9/2020);

Sign up for the Ambassador Program and;

Be part of the Facebook group for the announcement.

Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL's CEO, said, “Our growth and expansion has been quite exciting and we want to share the momentum with our long-standing and loyal shareholders. The ambassador program offers many rewards on its own. With this new contest, we hope to quickly build a large base of our loyal shareholders to share in our company's continued success stories.”

Mr. Iglesias adds, “Both our website, www.iqstel.com , and our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Telecommunication-Company/iQSTEL-102699038230049/ , are part of our corporate communications program, keeping all shareholders up to date on the latest developments.”

How to become an Ambassador: Go to our website www.iqstel.com and click on the red button “Become Ambassador” to join as an iQSTEL Shareholder Ambassador and enter for a chance to win the $1,000 Amazon Gift Certificate.

This contest is for existing shareholders of iQSTEL only and is in no way an offer or an inducement to purchase shares of stock in the company. If you are not currently a shareholder (as of close of market 9/9/2020), you are not eligible for this contest. For questions related to legality or compliance, please contact us.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.

