Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global External Pacemaker Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global external pacemaker market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. Factors such as the consequent entry of products in the market, changing patient awareness regarding the early diagnosis of various chronic disorders, rising disposable income, favorable reimbursement policies and the rising market penetration of key players are anticipated to promote the growth of the global external pacemaker market. Additionally, factors such as growing cases of cardiovascular diseases globally owing to the sedentary lifestyle, eating habits and various eternal factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global external pacemaker market.



The global external pacemaker market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, device, distribution channel, end user and by region. The market is segmented by device into single chamber, dual chamber and triple chamber. Out of these, the dual chamber segment held the largest market share of around 59% in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to reach a value of around USD 1100.00 million by the end of 2028.



Based on region, the global external pacemaker market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which accounted for around 22% share in the year 2019 is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period and cross a value of around USD 430 million by the end of 2028.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global external pacemaker market are Biotronik SE & Co KG, Medtronic plc, Osypka Medical GmbH, Braile Biomedica, Boston Scientific Corporation, Oscor Inc., Galix Biomedical Instrumentation Inc. and Shree Pacetronix Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Global External Pacemaker Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global External Pacemaker Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Trends



6. Key Market Opportunities



7. OTC Pregnancy Test Kits -Risk Analysis

7.1. Demand Risk Analysis

7.2. Supply Risk Analysis



8. Impact of COVID-19 on External Pacemaker and Overall Healthcare Industry



9. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



10. Global External Pacemaker Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2028

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)



11. Competitive Structure

11.1. Detailed Overview

11.2. Assessment of Key Product Offerings

11.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

11.4. Key Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.5. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

11.6. Recent News and Developments

11.7. Key Clients and Partners

11.8. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

11.8.1. Biotronik

11.8.2. Medtronic

11.8.3. Osypka Medical

11.8.4. Braile Biomedica

11.8.5. Boston Scientific

11.8.6. Oscor

11.8.7. Galix Biomedical Instrumentation Inc.

11.8.8. Pacetronix



12. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Biotronik SE & Co KG

Medtronic plc

Osypka Medical GmbH

Braile Biomedica

Boston Scientific Corporation

Oscor Inc.

Galix Biomedical Instrumentation Inc.

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbq4di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900