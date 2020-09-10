Foundations Learning System brings students to grade-level proficiency in reading through its unique focus on automatic word recognition



DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Sopris Learning , a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., today announced it is partnering with Foundations in Learning and will become the exclusive distributor of the Foundations Learning System (FLS) for schools in the United States. Designed for both developing and struggling readers in grades 2–9, FLS ensures students develop the requisite proficiencies for skilled reading.

Research scientists Dr. Carolyn Brown and Dr. Jerry Zimmermann, co-founders of Foundations in Learning, have spent more than 30 years studying the needs of both developing and struggling readers. FLS resulted from a decade of research and product development focused on bringing the science of learning to building reading skills.

FLS addresses deficiencies in automatic word recognition through a first-of-its-kind diagnostic that identifies deficiencies in the automatic use of foundational skills, and adaptive, blended instruction. Importantly, the system impacts academic outcomes for persistently struggling readers, English language learners, students who learn differently, and special needs students—populations that lag in reading proficiency measures, according to the Nation’s Report Card .

FLS trains students to automatically apply existing knowledge of phonics, phonemic awareness, and phonological awareness to new words and contexts when reading, an often overlooked aspect of skilled reading. By providing individualized practice on these critical skills, the program serves as a powerful prevention of reading struggles in younger learners and as remediation for older struggling learners.

Combined with its first-of-its-kind automaticity diagnostic, its blended instruction has been shown in early studies to significantly improve student success in accessing grade-level content. Dr. Brown explains there are an average of nine to 10 students in every classroom whose ability to make academic progress is stalled because they lack automaticity in foundational reading skills.

“All students should have access to gateway foundational skills that are essential to reading fluency and comprehension,” she said. “Two-thirds of students in this country cannot read proficiently. At least half of these students lack automatic foundational skills.”

“Leveraging the most current learning science, including the success of the Varied Practice Model, FLS gives teachers a classroom-proven solution to the longstanding reading challenge in our country,” Dr. Brown continued.

“More than ever before, educators are looking to research-based technology to help them achieve better results,” said John Campbell, CEO, Cambium Learning. “With the addition of FLS to an already powerful suite of literacy solutions, Voyager Sopris Learning continues to make investments designed to help all students, including those struggling the most.”

Voyager Sopris Learning will begin selling the Foundations Learning System in January 2021.

