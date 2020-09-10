New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961221/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SUVs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Other Vehicle Types Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Other Vehicle Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961221/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: SUVs (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: SUVs (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Trucks (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Trucks (Vehicle Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Vehicle Types (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Vehicle Types (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Ramp (Entry Modality) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Ramp (Entry Modality) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Lifts (Entry Modality) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Lifts (Entry Modality) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Entry Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Share Breakdown by Entry Modality: 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 18: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2020 and 2027
Table 19: Canadian Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Entry
Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Entry Modality
for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Market for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Entry Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Analysis by Entry Modality: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Entry Modality for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market by Entry Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 32: European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Entry
Modality: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Breakdown by Entry Modality: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: French Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
France by Entry Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Analysis by Entry Modality: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Entry Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Breakdown by Entry Modality: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
Table 45: Italian Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Entry Modality for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market by Entry Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Wheelchair Accessible
Vehicle Converters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Wheelchair Accessible
Vehicle Converters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Entry Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Share Analysis by Entry Modality: 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Entry Modality: 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Share Breakdown by Entry Modality: 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Asia-Pacific by Entry Modality: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters
Market Share Analysis by Entry Modality: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle
Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Rest of World Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle
Converters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Entry Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Entry
Modality for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961221/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: