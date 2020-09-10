New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961215/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Portable Ultrasound Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$87.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961215/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Portable Ultrasound Scanners
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cart Based
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Digital Imaging Technology
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Analog Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Analog Imaging Technology
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Analog Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Contrast Imaging Technology
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners
by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based
Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners
by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology, Analog
Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable
Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based
Ultrasound Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital
Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast
Imaging Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog
Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based
Ultrasound Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital
Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast
Imaging Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog
Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based
Ultrasound Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog
Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: India Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound
Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging Technology,
Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Ultrasound
Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology
and Contrast Imaging Technology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based
Ultrasound Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital Imaging
Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging
Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital Imaging Technology, Analog
Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable
Ultrasound Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary
Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Portable Ultrasound
Scanners and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable Ultrasound Scanners and
Cart Based Ultrasound Scanners for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners by Imaging Technology - Digital
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961215/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: