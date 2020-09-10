SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of 2020

Total revenues were RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the first six months of 2020, an increase of 3.4% from RMB3.9 million for the first six months of 2019.

Gross margin was 45.3% for the first six months of 2020, an increase of 3.9 percentage points from 41.4% for the first six months of 2019.

The average selling price (“ASP”) of CDA-based tests increased by RMB228, or 114% from the first six months of 2019 to the same period of 2020 primarily due to higher pricing for new contracts and a more favorable distributor mix.

Net loss was RMB56.1 million (US$7.9 million) for the first six months of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB34.9 million for the first six months of 2019. The net loss for the first six months of 2020 was due in part to one-time charges and expenses of RMB19.4 million related to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and non-cash share-based compensation of RMB17.5 million.

Debt has been dropped significantly (a decrease of approximately 84%) compared to the end of last year (December 31, 2019).

Business Highlights for the First Six Months of 2020

The Company successfully listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange on January 30, 2020

The San Jose, California US lab received the College of American Pathologists (“CAP”) certification. The lab also began to validate a COVID-19 antibody test on a major supplier’s FDA emergency use approved instrument and expects to commercialize the test in the second half of the year.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania US lab completed renovations and the 1 st phase of instrument installation was finalized.

phase of instrument installation was finalized. Two new products were launched, including a proprietary immunology test named ADME (AnPac Defense Medical Examination) and a new cancer test package named APCS (AnPac Pan Cancer Screening) combining CDA technology with ct-DNA methods.

Company continued to receive validation on the efficacy of CDA testing through study follow-ups. As of June 30, 2020, AnPac Bio had contacted over 22,393 tested individuals in China and received substantive feedback regarding health conditions and disease development from 13,488 individuals.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company filed 238 patent applications globally; among these, 128 patents have been granted.

The Company continued to build a cancer risk assessment database, which totaled approximately 180,500 samples as of June 30, 2020, including approximately 137,200 samples from commercial CDA-based tests and approximately 43,300 samples from research studies.

Dr. Chris Yu, AnPac Bio’s Chairman and CEO commented: “We have accomplished a number of critical milestones in the first half of the year, including its successful listing on the NASDAQ Global Markets, the launch of two new products, such as our AnPac Defense Medical Examination immunology test. We have continued to work in obtaining the Class III medical device certification in China and laboratory developed test (LDT) designation in the US. We have improved our financial performance with increased revenue, gross margin and average selling price, and reduced our operating loss, with additional cost-cutting measures to take effect during the second half of the year. The above milestones were achieved despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the period. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about further revenue growth and gross profit increases, and new test qualification and launches in the second half of the year and in future.”

Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2020

Revenue

Total revenues increased by 3.4% to RMB4.1 million (US$ 0.6 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB3.9 million for the first six months of 2019, primarily due to an increase in our ASP for the sales of cancer screening and detection tests.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 3.5% to RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB 2.3 million for the first six months of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company’s streamlining of various staffing functions and less staff costs following the Chinese government’s stimulus policies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in our cost of revenues was also attributable to a decrease in outsourced testing expenses, as we performed more tests in our own labs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 13.1% to RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB1.6 million for the first six months of 2019. Gross margin was 45.3% for the first six months of 2020, an increase of 3.9 percentage points from 41.4% for the first six months of 2019.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 24.0% to RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB6.1 million for the first six months of 2019, primarily due to less share-based compensation.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses increased by 64.4% to RMB7.4 million (US$1.1 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB4.5 million for the first six months of 2019, primarily due to increased research activities under one of our research projects.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by significantly to RMB50.7 million (US$7.2 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB24.0 million for the first six months of 2019, primarily due to higher professional service fees, which were primarily related to our IPO.

Interest Expenses

Interest expenses decreased by 59.7% to RMB517,000 (US$73,000) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB1,284,000 for the first six months of 2019, primarily due to our repayment of the short-term loans that were incurred prior to our IPO.

Other Income, Net

Net other income increased by significantly to RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) for the first six months of 2020 from RMB0.8 million for the first six months of 2019, primarily due to the reversal in fair value of the convertible loans that we borrowed from Zhijun after we repaid these loans.

Net Loss

Net loss was RMB56.1 million (US$7.9 million) for the first six months of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB34.9 million for the first six months of 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB5.12 (US$0.72) for the first six months of 2020, compared to that of RMB4.03 for the first six months of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), compared to RMB6.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB53.9 million (US$7.6 million) for the first six months of 2020, compared to RMB22.2 million for the first six months of 2019.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) for the first six months of 2020, compared to RMB0.4 million for the first six months of 2019.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB58.9 million (US$8.3 million) for the first six months of 2020, compared to RMB20.9 million for the first six months of 2019.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide and first in China among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of May 2020. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com .

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31,2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,125 9,967 1,411 Advances to suppliers 1,093 7,525 1,065 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 1,295 2,219 314 Amounts due from related parties 555 905 128 Inventories 313 205 29 Other current assets 12,790 4,075 577 Total current assets 22,171 24,896 3,524 Property and equipment, net 18,868 18,819 2,664 Land use rights, net 1,194 1,180 167 Intangible assets, net 5,200 4,896 693 Goodwill 2,223 2,223 315 Long-term investments 2,326 1,613 228 Other assets 1,000 862 120 TOTAL ASSETS 52,982 54,489 7,711 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Short-term debt 38,568 6,000 849 Accounts payable 1,800 1,508 213 Advance from customers 2,450 2,363 334 Amounts due to related parties 4,597 2,009 284 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,782 14,562 2,061 Total current liabilities 66,197 26,442 3,741 Deferred tax liabilities 1,134 1,089 154 Other long-term liabilities 1,575 2,388 338 TOTAL LIABILITIES 68,906 29,919 4,233 Commitments and contingencies

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31,2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ Shareholders’ deficit: Ordinary shares (US$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 and Nil shares authorized as of December 31, 2018 and 2019; 8,596,900 and Nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively) Class A Ordinary shares 466 556 79 Class B Ordinary shares 191 193 27 Additional paid-in capital 257,736 350,383 49,593 Accumulated deficits (276,476 ) (332,535 ) (47,067 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2110 5,572 789 Total AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shareholders’ deficit (15,973 ) 24,169 3,421 Noncontrolling interests 49 401 57 Total shareholders’ deficit (15,924 ) 24,570 3,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT 52,982 54,489 7,711

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Notes Cancer screening and detection tests 4,076 4,036 571 Physical checkup packages (157 ) 15 2 Total revenues 3,919 4,051 573 Cost of revenues (2,295 ) (2,214 ) (313 ) Gross Profit 1,624 1,837 260 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (6,145 ) (4,673 ) (661 ) Research and development expenses (4,521 ) (7,433 ) (1,052 ) General and administrative expenses (24,031 ) (50,694 ) (7,175 ) Other operating income 191 49 7 Loss from operations (32,882 ) (60,914 ) (8,621 ) Non-operating income and expenses: Interest expense, net (1,284 ) (517 ) (73 ) Foreign exchange loss, net (1,871 ) (2,045 ) (289 ) Share of net (loss) gain in equity method investments 204 108 15 Other income (expense), net 798 7,256 1,027 Loss before income taxes (35,035 ) (56,112 ) (7,941 ) Income tax benefit 109 35 5 Net loss (34,926 ) (56,077 ) (7,936 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (251 ) (18 ) (3 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (34,675 ) (56,059 ) (7,933 ) Loss per share: Ordinary shares - basic and diluted (4.03 ) (5.12 ) (0.72 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 8,603,687 10,952,271 10,952,271 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Fair value change relating to Company's own credit risk on convertible loan (472 ) (109 ) (15 ) Foreign currency translation differences (439 ) 3,571 505 Total comprehensive loss (35,837 ) (52,615 ) (7,446 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (251 ) (18 ) (3 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (35,586 ) (52,597 ) (7,443 )

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB Operating activities: Net loss (34,924 ) (56,076 ) (7,937 ) (101,621 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 898 1,513 214 2,664 Share of net loss (gain) in equity method investments (204 ) (108 ) (15 ) (190 ) Bad debt expense (234 ) (116 ) (16 ) 285 (Gains) losses on disposal of land use rights and property and equipment 26 4 4 Foreign exchange loss, net (421 ) 3,858 546 4,133 Share-based compensation 13,483 17,548 2,484 32,855 Fair value loss on convertible loans 1,659 (7,289 ) (1,032 ) 5,296 Inventory provision 304 37 5 304 Impairment of long-term investment 820 116 1,320 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Advances to suppliers 2,145 (6,432 ) (910 ) 1,714 Accounts receivable (853 ) (808 ) (114 ) 1,286 Inventories (336 ) 71 10 (555 ) Amounts due from related parties (1,259 ) (350 ) (50 ) (286 ) Other current assets (3,778 ) (1,049 ) (148 ) (2,875 ) Other assets 667 138 20 462 Accounts payable (324 ) (292 ) (41 ) 182 Amounts due to related parties 474 (2,588 ) (366 ) 1,060 Advance from customers (1,069 ) (87 ) (12 ) (1,863 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,445 (2,531 ) (361 ) 8,233 Other long-term liabilities (822 ) (171 ) (24 ) (920 ) Deferred tax liabilities (44 ) (45 ) (6 ) (88 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,193 ) (53,931 ) (7,633 ) (48,600 ) Purchases of property and equipment (250 ) (1,180 ) (167 ) (2,790 ) Purchases of intangible assets (115 ) (9 ) (1 ) (371 ) Proceeds from disposal of land use rights 17 2





Proceeds from short-term investments 13,749 191,147 27,055 20,929 Purchase of short-term investments (13,749 ) (191,147 ) (27,055 ) (20,929 ) Purchase of long-term investments (300 ) Net cash used in investing activities (365 ) (1,172 ) (166 ) (3,461 )

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)