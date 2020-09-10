NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
Presentation Details:
Event: Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time: 8:45 a.m. ET
Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Live webcasts from the Morgan Stanley and Cantor fireside chats will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Zentalis website.
About Zentalis
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.
For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.
