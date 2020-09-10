SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the appointment of new senior leaders to significantly strengthen key areas of the business - Digital Services, Laboratory Operations, Business Development, and Market Access.



“As our business continues to grow rapidly, the operational complexity also increases,” said Peter Maag, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for CareDx. “These talented individuals will help us expand our digital business across the patient continuum, scale our laboratory operations, evaluate future partnerships and acquisitions, and advance our best in class market access strategy.”

Kashif Rathore, Senior Vice President, Digital Business joins CareDx from Cerner, where he held various senior leadership roles. In addition to his most recent role as Vice President of Interoperability, Kashif served in the consulting and technology lines of Cerner’s businesses. Kashif obtained a master’s degree in executive business administration from the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of the Punjab, Pakistan.

Ryan Phan, Vice President, Lab Operations joins CareDx from Kaiser Permanente, where he was the Managing Director and Head of Regional Molecular Genetics and Cytogenetics Laboratories. Ryan has led multiple strategic laboratory expansions and developed and implemented clinical testing programs. Ryan received his B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley and his PhD from Columbia University. He completed his post-doctoral training in Cancer Genetics and Immunology at Harvard Medical School.

Sean Grant, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development joins CareDx from Citigroup Global Capital Markets, where he served as a Vice President in the Investment Banking Healthcare Division. At Citigroup, Sean specialized in raising public and private capital and executed a broad range of transactions, including M&A for many of the leading life sciences companies around the world. Sean earned an M.B.A. from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business and a B.A. in Government and International Politics from George Mason University.

Danielle Scelfo, Vice President, Market Access and Health Policy joins CareDx from Hologic, where she was the Senior Director of Health Policy and Reimbursement. Danielle brings more than 25 years of health policy and strategic market access experience to CareDx, including roles at Genomic Health and Adaptive Biotechnologies. Danielle holds a master’s in health service administration from Florida International University and a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Florida.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com