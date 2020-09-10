LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15 at 8.00 am EDT.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Freeline’s website at https://www.freeline.life/investors-media/ . An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for a period of 30 days after the conference.

About Freeline

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Its vision is to create better lives for people suffering from chronic, systemic diseases using the potential of gene therapy as a one-time treatment to provide a potential functional cure. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Forward-Looking Statements

