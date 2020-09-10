ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

Orion is planning to renew its R&D strategy and organisation

Orion is planning to change and refocus the strategy of its R&D function. The planned changes and renewal of the organisation are intended to strengthen the company's R&D portfolio and speed up the progress of research projects. The changes will affect the entire R&D organisation, and the company will launch co-operation negotiations on this in Finland.

The reorganisation of R&D requires changes to the function's focus areas, organisational structure and reporting relationships, and there are production grounds for the changes.

In order to implement the planned changes and refocusing of Orion's R&D and the organisational changes that support these, Orion will launch co-operation negotiations concerning its R&D function (over 500 employees) in Finland – in Espoo, Turku and Kuopio. The negotiations will concern all members of staff in all personnel groups in R&D in Finland.

The company has today issued a negotiation proposal, as laid down in the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, on the reorganisation of operations and possible personnel reductions. The operational changes and reorganisations are anticipated to result in changes to responsibilities, transfers to new roles, transfers to different locations, changes to the terms of employment and possible layoffs on production grounds.

The negotiations may result in personnel reductions of a maximum of 25 persons. The plan is to implement some of the possible personnel reductions through retirement, part-time work and training opportunities. The company may also transfer persons affected by the negotiations to other roles in the group. Should redundancies occur, they would take place during 2020.





