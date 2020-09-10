Weisman Worlwide represents Euclideon Holographics and Euclideon International in North America, including everything from HoloRooms to Unlimited Detail data streaming. The Hologram Table can render entire cities in incredible 3D, and is being used in architecture, city planning, construction, aerospace, mining, defense and many other industries.

Weisman Worldwide is representing Euclideon Holographics and Euclideon International in North America for all products including its udStream technology, which gives customers unlimited 3D visualization and rendering power, allowing diverse industries such as aerospace, defense, architecture, city planning, mining to manage massive point cloud datasets.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just under a year as the North American distribution partner for Euclideon Holographics of Brisbane Australia, Weisman Worldwide has now inked an agreement to handle the firm’s software business in the territory, Kristian Wares, Euclideon International's Global Sales Manager announced today. Led by veteran Hollywood agent and tech/animation innovator Cory Weisman, the firm is currently marketing and distributing Euclideon’s innovative Holographic display technologies, including HoloRooms, Hologram Walls, and Hologram Tables. The new responsibilities will include national distribution and sales and support services for Euclideon’s major advances in software and 3D/point cloud data streaming including: Euclideon udStream, udSDK and associated software products.

Clients for sales and joint ventures through Weisman Worldwide already include top defense contractors in aerospace; professional sports organizations; architercture and planning firms; oil and gas industry firms; major Hollywood FX and gaming companies; public universities; and several branches of the U.S. Military.

Euclideon Holographics’ HoloRooms allow a user to be ‘transported’ into fully interactive 3D environments. The environment can be scans of the real world captured by laser scanners, imaginary worlds created with tools such as CAD, or a combination of both. HoloTables allow users an overview of a project, landscape, or cityscape, letting them to ‘fly’ over it and zoom in to see the finest detail instantly.

Euclideon’s udStream technology has given computers unlimited 3D visualization and rendering power, allowing many diverse industries and customers to manage massive point cloud datasets (tested in the trillions of points). For instance, a scan of the entire surface of the planet Earth, which would take up 37 zettabytes of space, can be viewed in less than a second using Euclideon’s udStream.

“I've demonstrated Euclideon’s Unlimited Detail powering the HoloRooms and HoloTables to industry leaders across AR/VR platforms, Holographic and Special/FX companies, Architectural Firms, Engineering and Construction companies and even military-grade imaging systems operators,” said Cory Weisman, Founder and CEO of Weisman Worldwide. “And they’re all in agreement that we have the game changer in both hardware and software 3D solutions. We're extremely proud to represent the Euclideon Holographics and Euclideon International's software in North America. They are a perfect fit for our diverse relationships and clientele in this region.”

Weisman Worldwide will provide udStream software distribution, maintenance and consulting services within North America for Euclideon’s udStream, and udSDK (Software Development Kit). Weisman Worldwide currently has offices in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas, and company representatives in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas and Toronto with two physical showroom/studios in Los Angeles with more demo locations to be announced in Q4.



“Euclideon’s revolutionary 3D visualtion technologies are only achievable because of the team’s unwavering belief that anything is possible by constantly re-thinking the impossible,” said Daniel Zhang, CEO of Euclideon.

Cory Weisman originally founded Weisman Worldwide in 2000 as a conduit for new technology companies to collaborate with the entertainment and new media industries. Previously he had a long career at ICM, where he incubated the Animation and New Media Packaging Department. Weisman has worked closely with numerous motion picture studio and Silicon Valley executives advancing both 3D technologies and celebrity talent acquisition including: DreamWorks Animation, Disney, Pixar, PDI (Pacific Data Imaging), Blue Sky, Microsoft, and Intel. As an agent, Weisman has previously repped stars such as Meg Ryan, Susan Sarandon, Mel Gibson, Ann Bancroft, Jeff Goldblum, James Woods, and Jim Belushi, as well as directors, music producers and other artists. In 2019, Weisman Worldwide and their partners premiered the first ever hologram to be used in a Broadway show, with Sincerely, Oscar.

