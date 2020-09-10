Dallas,Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “3D PA (Polyamide) Market by Type (PA 11, PA 12) by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East and Africa), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

New composite materials consisting of polyamide 12 incorporated with zirconia and hydroxyapatite filled particles were successfully developed using the fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printing technique. The market is further projected to reach more than USD 184 billion by the end of 2025.

Polyamides or Nylon, due to its high properties balance, is the main engineering class and high-performance thermoplastics. Due to the large number of grades available, PA12 is expected to dominate the market. PA2 has a huge supply base making it an appropriate option in 3D printing to serve as a laser sintering powder. PA11, with growing demand for bio-based versions of polyamides, is expected to register the fastest growth. The 3D PA market industry has also been hit by the slowness of world economic growth in the past four years, but it has held a fairly positive rise.

In terms of type the global 3D PA (Polyamide) market is segmented into PA 9, PA 12. Similarly, in terms of application, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive. In terms of geography, the global 3D printing ceramic is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in this market comprises of 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, CRP Group, Materialise NV, Exone GmbH, Renishaw PLC, Tethon 3D, 3D Ceram, Lithoz GmbH, Viridis 3D LLC. In 2020, the market is steadily rising and the market is expected to expand over the projected horizon with increasing strategies from key players.

