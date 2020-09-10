Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Assisted Living Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global assisted living software market is poised to grow by $320.80 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

This report on the assisted living software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing demand for improved quality of care, increased need for eMAR integration, and need for workflow automation.

The assisted living software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software as one of the prime reasons driving the assisted living software market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of family engagement in assisted living software and increasing adoption of mobile-based assisted living software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report covers the following areas:

  • Assisted living software market sizing
  • Assisted living software market forecast
  • Assisted living software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading assisted living software market vendors that include American Healthtech, Caremerge Inc., Carevium Inc., Eldermark Software LLC, iCareManager LLC, MatrixCare Inc., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., RealPage Inc., Vitals Software, and Yardi Systems Inc.. Also, the assisted living software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Healthtech
  • Caremerge Inc.
  • Carevium Inc.
  • Eldermark Software LLC
  • iCareManager LLC
  • MatrixCare Inc.
  • PointClickCare Technologies Inc.
  • RealPage Inc.
  • Vitals Software
  • Yardi Systems Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

