The global assisted living software market is poised to grow by $320.80 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.



This report on the assisted living software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growing demand for improved quality of care, increased need for eMAR integration, and need for workflow automation.



The assisted living software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software as one of the prime reasons driving the assisted living software market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of family engagement in assisted living software and increasing adoption of mobile-based assisted living software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report covers the following areas:

Assisted living software market sizing

Assisted living software market forecast

Assisted living software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading assisted living software market vendors that include American Healthtech, Caremerge Inc., Carevium Inc., Eldermark Software LLC, iCareManager LLC, MatrixCare Inc., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., RealPage Inc., Vitals Software, and Yardi Systems Inc.. Also, the assisted living software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Healthtech

Caremerge Inc.

Carevium Inc.

Eldermark Software LLC

iCareManager LLC

MatrixCare Inc.

PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

RealPage Inc.

Vitals Software

Yardi Systems Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

