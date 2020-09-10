Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Assisted Living Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global assisted living software market is poised to grow by $320.80 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.
This report on the assisted living software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the growing demand for improved quality of care, increased need for eMAR integration, and need for workflow automation.
The assisted living software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software as one of the prime reasons driving the assisted living software market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of family engagement in assisted living software and increasing adoption of mobile-based assisted living software will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading assisted living software market vendors that include American Healthtech, Caremerge Inc., Carevium Inc., Eldermark Software LLC, iCareManager LLC, MatrixCare Inc., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., RealPage Inc., Vitals Software, and Yardi Systems Inc.. Also, the assisted living software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmzylg
