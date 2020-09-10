Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Actuators Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft actuators market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2020 - 2025.



Increase in orders and procurement of aircraft, both for commercial and military purposes, is the main driver for the market.



3D printing has made the process of design and implementation of actuators faster, less expensive, and simpler. It also enables incorporation of all actuator components into a single structure, thus eliminating the need to use external joints, adhesives, and fasteners. The market for actuators is anticipated to grow at a fast pace, once the 3D printed actuators become fully operational in the aerospace sector.



Key Market Trends



The Commercial Aircraft Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The commercial aircraft segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market studied during the forecast period. The procurements of commercial aircraft are more than military aircraft. Additionally, the number of actuators used on average in commercial aircraft is way more compared to military aircraft, except for the transport aircraft models. Commercial aircraft giants, like Boeing and Airbus, reported a high number of orders in 2018. By 2018, Boeing had 893 net firm orders, and Airbus had 747 net firm orders. Moreover, new aircraft models, like MRJ, C919, CR929, MA700, and Boeing 777X, are expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. Orders for these aircraft may eventually lead to continuous aircraft production and demand for aircraft components like actuators during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Aircraft Actuators in the Future



The market is projected to grow at a high pace in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the increasing aircraft orders in countries, like China and India. In the commercial aircraft segment, Chinese Airlines placed an order for 300 aircraft in early 2019, from Airbus. Moreover, the Chinese aircraft models, like Xian MA700, Comac C919, and CRAIG CR929, are under development, and thus, there will be a huge demand for the actuators for these programs, once their mass production kicks off. Most of this demand is expected to be generated from the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, C919 aircraft has around 1,000 aircraft orders from Chinese and other airlines. Even in the military segment, the countries in the Asia Pacific are increasing their defense spending, and with their aircraft procurement plans in the near future, the demand for aircraft parts, like the actuators, will be generated in this region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Eaton, Moog Inc. are some of the prominent players in the market. The market is fragmented, with many players supplying several types of actuation systems for different aircraft programs. Aircraft under development and the new aircraft that are announced recently may generate new opportunities for the players to grab new supply contracts with the aircraft OEMs.



For instance, in July 2018, Parker Aerospace, a motion and control technologies company, announced that it was selected by the AVIC to supply the fly-by-wire flight control actuation system for its MA700 turboprop regional aircraft. Moreover, players may benefit from innovation, by working toward producing lightweight actuators, which may be useful for overall weight reduction of the aircraft and more fuel savings by the airlines.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Linear

5.1.2 Rotary

5.2 System

5.2.1 Hydraulic Actuators

5.2.2 Electrical Actuators

5.2.3 Pneumatic Actuators

5.2.4 Mechanical Actuators

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Commercial Aircraft

5.3.2 Military Aircraft

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Mexico

5.4.4.2 Brazil

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Egypt

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.2 Collins Aerospace

6.2.3 Parker Hannifin Corp.

6.2.4 Eaton

6.2.5 Moog Inc.

6.2.6 Safran SA

6.2.7 Triumph Group

6.2.8 Woodward Inc.

6.2.9 Arkwin Industries Inc.

6.2.10 Electromech Technologies

6.2.11 Nook Industries Inc.

6.2.12 Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf14a1



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900