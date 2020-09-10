SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2020 Vendor. For the third-consecutive year, Check Point has been named a leader based on strategy and capabilities.

Mobile security has become a top concern for every company in these challenging times. As workforces become remote, employees are increasingly accessing corporate assets from their smartphones, opening up new attack surfaces for sophisticated cyber-attacks. Over the past few months, researchers at Check Point have been observing a rise in the number of mobile-related attacks as well as entirely new attack methods such as sophisticated mobile ransomware, and Mobile Device Management (MDM) getting weaponized to attack organizations.

Mobile Threat Management (MTM) technology enables organizations to protect, detect, analyze, and remediate mobile device–based threats. The IDC MarketScape for Mobile Threat Management (MTM) Software 2020 provides an assessment of ten different MTM software vendors based on an in-depth study. The study analyzes and rates the vendors across a broad range of capability- and strategy-focused criteria, considering both quantitative and qualitative characteristics.

“We are honoured to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for the third-consecutive year,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “As we rely more on our personal mobile devices to stay connected, protecting work-from-home employees has become a top priority for us. With real-time threat intelligence and visibility into mobile threats, Check Point’s SandBlast Mobile, part of Check Point’s Infinity architecture, provides unmatched security for remote employees, imperative with COVID-19”

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, enterprises need to adopt Mobile Threat Management technology that can seamlessly protect unmanaged devices from advance cyber threats,” said Phil Hochmuth, Program Vice President for Enterprise Mobility at IDC. “Check Point continues to be a Leader in an MTM solution that organizations can seamlessly adopt and scale without impacting user experience or privacy. SandBlast Mobile offers a strong set of third-party and portfolio integration capabilities, as well as full support in multiple deployment scenarios for both BYOD and managed devices. SandBlast Mobile keeps corporate data safe by securing employees’ mobile devices across all attack vectors, such as apps networks and OS. Designed to reduce admins' overhead and increase user adoption, Sandblast mobile fits into existing mobile environments, deploys and scales quickly, and protects devices without impacting user experience nor privacy.”

Get here a complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2020 Vendor Assessment.

