Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

(All comparisons year-over-year unless otherwise noted)

Revenues of $18.7 million compared to $22.7 million

Operating expenses decreased 16% to $7.6 million compared to $9.0 million

Loss from operations of $(10.8) million compared to $(1.1) million

Net loss increased to $(15.3) million compared to $(5.3) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.6) million compared to $3.2 million

Gross loss of $(3.1) million compared to gross profit of $8.0 million

Backlog of $1.33 billion, a decrease of $54.0 million, or 3.9%

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology—with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy—today reported financial results and key business highlights for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.

“We are excited about our progress toward fulfilling our purpose of enabling a world empowered by clean energy,” said Mr. Few, President and CEO. “The hydrogen economy is currently enjoying unprecedented political and business momentum, and we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities consistent with our goals. We have previously demonstrated our tri-generation hydrogen technology platform, which will be deployed at a new facility at the Port of Long Beach, California. This facility will support Toyota’s local operations using the hydrogen we produce to power zero-emission fuel cell trucks and consumer vehicles in California. We continue to advance our innovative technologies that we believe will enable hydrogen-powered cars and trucks to cleanly operate globally on a larger scale, enable hydrogen to repower existing combustion engines to deliver zero carbon power and extend the economic life of existing power generation assets. Our Advanced Technologies development drives our commercialization of solutions for environmentally responsible distributed baseload power generation, carbon capture and enhanced hydrogen production capabilities to enable long-duration energy storage and hydrogen power generation.”

“Our performance for the quarter focused on our continued execution of projects in our backlog, growing our sales pipeline of opportunities, and a continued emphasis on effectively managing operating expenses while positioning our Company for growth,” added Jason Few. “I am extremely proud of the dedication of our employees over what has been a difficult period globally, with each of us affected by the pandemic and related shutdowns and social distancing mandates. We have fully reopened our main manufacturing facility in Torrington, Connecticut with a safety-first approach to resuming our manufacturing operations and we remain focused on executing our “Powerhouse” business strategy.”

Mr. Few continued, “Our results for the quarter also reflected the impact of the early replacement of fuel cell modules at one of our plants to address site specific issues, maximize plant efficiencies, and deliver on our customer commitment and brand promise. Consistent with our philosophy of always striving to improve our operational performance, we elected to upgrade all of the modules at this project with newer, longer-life 7-year designs. As a result, we incurred a charge of $2.8 million in the quarter which we expect will result in improved margins over time through enhanced platform performance. In the quarter we also substantially improved our unrestricted cash position as we continue to execute on strengthening our Company.”

Powerhouse Business Strategy Update

In January 2020, we launched our Powerhouse business strategy, which is focused on initiatives intended to Transform, Strengthen and Grow our company over the next three years. This quarter, we:

Progressed the development of our solid oxide energy platform in support of commercializing hydrogen power generation and long-duration hydrogen-based energy storage;

Continued the development of our Advanced Technology platform applications under the carbon capture program with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company;

Terminated our license agreements with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and subsequently commenced marketing FuelCell Energy products and services directly in the Korean and broader Asian markets;

Issued 25.1 million shares of common stock during the quarter in our new at the market offering program, at an average price per share of $2.56, resulting in net proceeds of $62.3 million (after deducting commissions) that provide additional liquidity to support projects underway, working capital and corporate liquidity. Subsequent to July 31, the Company issued an additional 3.2 million shares, resulting in additional net proceeds of $7.8 million and bringing the total net proceeds raised under the at the market program to a total of $70.1 million.

Mr. Few concluded, “At the beginning of the year, we launched the Powerhouse business strategy focused on strengthening our operations and position within the clean technology energy industry with the goal of enabling the delivery of sustained profitable growth to benefit all our stakeholders. We are on a multi-year journey to transform FuelCell Energy and, while we still have work to do, we are on the right path toward achieving our milestone goals.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Note: All comparisons between periods are between the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2019, unless otherwise specified. In this press release, FuelCell Energy refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being used and disclosed by other companies. FuelCell Energy believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to an understanding of its operating results and the ongoing performance of its business. A reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and any other non-GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this press release.

Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended July 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Change Total revenues $ 18,728 $ 22,712 -18 % Gross profit (loss) (3,128 ) 7,965 -139 % Loss from operations (10,762 ) (1,070 ) -906 % Net loss (15,331 ) (5,311 ) -189 % EBITDA (6,036 ) 2,851 -312 % Net loss to common stockholders (16,131 ) (8,328 ) -94 % Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) 61 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,638 ) $ 3,236 -274 %

Financial Performance

Third quarter revenues decreased 18% to $18.7 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in Service and License revenues and Generation revenues, partially offset by increased Advanced Technologies contract revenues. The prior-year quarter included $10.0 million of revenues within Service and License revenues that was recognized in connection with our license agreement with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company.

Service and License revenues decreased 38% to $7.1 million from $11.5 million. Service and license revenues for the prior year period included revenues of $10.0 million recorded for a License Agreement that was entered into with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company (“EMRE” and such License Agreement, the “EMRE License Agreement”). The service and license revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 include revenues recorded for module replacements and routine maintenance activities. There were no module replacement revenues in the prior year quarter.



revenues decreased 38% to $7.1 million from $11.5 million. Service and license revenues for the prior year period included revenues of $10.0 million recorded for a License Agreement that was entered into with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company (“EMRE” and such License Agreement, the “EMRE License Agreement”). The service and license revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 include revenues recorded for module replacements and routine maintenance activities. There were no module replacement revenues in the prior year quarter. Generation revenues decreased 13% to $4.7 million from $5.4 million due to plant maintenance activities, primarily related to downtime while upgrades were performed at our 14.9 MW Bridgeport Fuel Cell facility.



revenues decreased 13% to $4.7 million from $5.4 million due to plant maintenance activities, primarily related to downtime while upgrades were performed at our 14.9 MW Bridgeport Fuel Cell facility. Advanced Technologies contract revenues increased 20% to $6.9 million from $5.8 million as a result of revenues recognized in connection with our Joint Development Agreement with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company (which was executed during the first quarter of fiscal 2020) and the timing of activity under other existing contracts.

Cost of service and license revenues increased $7.7 million to $8.8 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, due to the fact that there were module replacements in the quarter ended July 31, 2020 compared to no module replacements in the quarter ended July 31, 2019 and also due to a $2.8 million increase in our loss accrual during the quarter ended July 31, 2020 to reflect changes in the expected timing of future module replacements at one plant in order to improve operating performance. Site specific issues at one of the Company’s plants required an earlier than expected module replacement and the Company opted to replace another module earlier than expected at the same site to maximize plant efficiencies. Cost of service agreements includes maintenance and operating costs and module replacements.

Gross loss totaled $(3.1) million, compared to a gross profit of $8.0 million. This change is partly due to the fact that the quarter ended July 31, 2019 included $10.0 million of revenue recognized under the EMRE License Agreement, while there was no comparable revenue recognized during the quarter ended July 31, 2020 and reflects a $2.8 million increase in our loss accrual recorded during the quarter ended July 31, 2020 to reflect changes in the expected timing of future module replacements. Results were also negatively impacted by manufacturing variances, primarily related to low production volumes and unabsorbed overhead costs, which totaled approximately $2.6 million (of which approximately $1.1 million is related to the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Operating expenses decreased 16% to $7.6 million, compared to $9.0 million. This decrease was driven by a reduction in Research & Development expenses to $1.0 million (from $2.0 million), reflecting the reduction in spending resulting from the restructuring initiatives implemented in 2019 and the reduction in the resources being allocated to research and development, and a reduction in Administrative & Selling expenses to $6.6 million (from $7.1 million), reflecting lower legal and consulting costs.

Net loss for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 totaled $(15.3) million compared to net loss of $(5.3) million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 totaled $(16.1) million compared to net loss of $(8.3) million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019. The net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 was $(0.07) compared to $(0.18) for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, which included a non-cash mark-to-market accounting expense of $1.7 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 associated with the warrants issued to the lenders under our credit agreement (the “Orion Facility”) with Orion Energy Partners Investment Agent, LLC (the “Agent”) and its affiliated lenders, which accounted for an approximately $0.01 per share impact on the reported net loss per share for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. The lower net loss per common share for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 is due to the higher weighted average shares outstanding as of July 31, 2020 due to share issuances since July 31, 2019. Results in the prior-year quarter included a deemed contribution of $0.9 million on the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, as well as deemed dividends of $3.1 million on the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(5.6) million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 was $4.7 million, of which $3.4 million was attributable to our Generation portfolio. Please see the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as applicable reconciliations in the appendix at the end of this release.

Cash and Financing Update

As of July 31, 2020, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.3 million compared to $9.4 million as of October 31, 2019. Of this amount, project cash and cash equivalents funded under the Orion Facility totaled $16.2 million as of July 31, 2020 compared to $0 as of October 31, 2019. Excluding project cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.1 million as of July 31, 2020 compared to $9.4 million as of October 31, 2019.

On June 16, 2020, the Company entered into an Open Market Sale Agreement (the “Open Market Sale Agreement”) with respect to an at the market offering program under which the Company may offer and sell up to $75 million of shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time. From June 16, 2020 through August 6, 2020 28.3 million shares were sold under the Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sales price per share of $2.55, resulting in gross proceeds of $72.3 million (before deducting sales commissions of $2.2 million) and net proceeds of approximately $70.1 million (after deducting sales commissions of $2.2 million). Of this amount, 25.1 million shares were issued during the fiscal third quarter, resulting in gross proceeds of $64.3 million and net proceeds of $62.3 million.

The Company’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash consist of (a) restricted cash and cash equivalents, which consist of amounts pledged as performance security, reserved for future debt service requirements, reserved for letters of credit for certain banking requirements and contracts and reserved to pay down the Orion Facility, which can be accessed or redeployed into other project financing at the option of and only with the approval of the lenders and the Agent under the Orion Facility or other lenders or third parties; (b) project cash and cash equivalents, which consist of amounts borrowed under the Orion Facility which can be used only by our consolidated wholly-owned project subsidiaries in the normal course of operations for project construction, purchase of equipment (including inventory from FuelCell Energy, Inc.) and working capital for projects approved under the Orion Facility in accordance with each project’s construction budget and schedule and which are classified as unrestricted cash on the Company’s consolidated balance sheets; and (c) unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, which can be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including working capital at the corporate level. Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as presented on the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, consist of the amounts described in (b) and (c) above.

Backlog



As of July 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Change

Product $ 0 $ 1 - Service 153,818 169,357 -9.2 % Generation 1,099,625 1,161,792 -5.4 % License 22,182 23,213 -4.4 % Advanced Technologies 51,892 27,179 90.9 % Total Backlog $ 1,327,518 $ 1,381,541 -3.9 %

Backlog decreased to $1.33 billion as of July 31, 2020, reflecting the continued execution of our backlog, partially offset by an increase in Advanced Technologies backlog primarily as a result of the Joint Development Agreement with EMRE. Only projects for which we have an executed power purchase agreement (“PPA”) are included in generation backlog, which represents future revenue under long-term PPAs. Together, the service and generation portion of backlog had an average weighted term of approximately 18 years based on dollar backlog and utility service contracts of up to 20 years in duration at inception.

Backlog represents definitive agreements executed by the Company and our customers. Projects sold to customers (and not retained by the Company) are included in product sales and service backlog and the related generation backlog is removed upon the sale.

Cautionary Language

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in developing environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through our proprietary, molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. We are working to expand the proprietary technologies that we have developed over the past five decades into new products, applications, markets and geographies. Our mission and purpose remains to utilize our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to reduce the global environmental footprint of baseload power generation by providing environmentally responsible solutions for reliable electrical power, hot water, steam, chilling, distributed hydrogen, microgrid applications, electrolysis, long-duration hydrogen-based energy storage and carbon capture and, in so doing, drive demand for our products and services, thus realizing positive stockholder returns. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our systems answer the needs of diverse customers across several markets, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. We provide solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation and combined heat and power, with the differentiating ability to do so utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas (i.e., landfill gas, anaerobic digester gas), propane and various blends of such fuels. Our multi-fuel source capability is significantly enhanced by our proprietary gas-clean-up skid.

FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted $ 66,284 $ 9,434 Restricted cash and cash equivalents – short-term 6,087 3,473 Accounts receivable, net 7,364 3,292 Unbilled receivables 7,917 7,684 Inventories 51,502 54,515 Other current assets 7,640 5,921 Total current assets 146,794 84,319 Restricted cash and cash equivalents – long-term 34,909 26,871 Project assets 160,921 144,115 Inventories – long-term 9,018 2,179 Property, plant and equipment 37,301 41,134 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,316 - Goodwill 4,075 4,075 Intangible assets 20,291 21,264 Other assets 13,144 9,489 Total assets $ 436,769 $ 333,446 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,692 $ 21,916 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 888 - Accounts payable 10,407 16,943 Accrued liabilities 14,622 11,452 Deferred revenue 10,100 11,471 Preferred stock obligation of subsidiary 932 950 Total current liabilities 54,641 62,732 Long-term deferred revenue 31,026 28,705 Long-term preferred stock obligation of subsidiary 17,565 16,275 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,988 - Long-term debt and other liabilities 167,367 90,140 Total liabilities 280,587 197,852 Redeemable Series B preferred stock (liquidation preference of $64,020 at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019) 59,857 59,857 Total Equity: Stockholders’ equity Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 337,500,000 and

225,000,000 shares authorized at July 31, 2020 and October 31,

2019, respectively; 236,172,797 and 193,608,684 shares issued

and outstanding at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019,

respectively) 24 19 Additional paid-in capital 1,242,518 1,151,454 Accumulated deficit (1,145,340 ) (1,075,089 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (877 ) (647 ) Treasury stock, Common, at cost (44,322 and 42,496 at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively) (403 ) (466 ) Deferred compensation 403 466 Total stockholders’ equity 96,325 75,737 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 436,769 $ 333,446





FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

July 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Product $ - $ - Service and license 7,113 11,496 Generation 4,722 5,448 Advanced Technologies 6,893 5,768 Total revenues 18,728 22,712 Costs of revenues: Product 2,658 4,547 Service and license 8,833 1,102 Generation 6,327 5,726 Advanced Technologies 4,038 3,372 Total cost of revenues 21,856 14,747 Gross (loss) profit (3,128 ) 7,965 Operating expenses: Administrative and selling expenses 6,607 7,058 Research and development expense 1,027 1,977 Total costs and expenses 7,634 9,035 Loss from operations (10,762 ) (1,070 ) Interest expense (4,165 ) (3,536 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (1,694 ) - Gain on extinguishment of financing obligation 1,801 - Other expense, net (501 ) (685 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (15,321 ) (5,291 ) Provision for income taxes (10 ) (20 ) Net loss (15,331 ) (5,311 ) Series B preferred stock dividends (800 ) (810 ) Series C preferred stock deemed contributions - 884 Series D preferred stock deemed dividends - (3,091 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,131 ) $ (8,328 ) Loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 217,966,402 45,069,911





FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Product $ — $ — Service and license 19,697 25,866 Generation 14,795 8,560 Advanced Technologies 19,380 15,285 Total revenues 53,872 49,711 Costs of revenues: Product 7,512 14,362 Service and license 16,418 15,166 Generation 17,576 9,047 Advanced Technologies 12,046 9,016 Total costs of revenues 53,552 47,591 Gross profit 320 2,120 Operating expenses: Administrative and selling expenses 19,041 23,622 Research and development expenses 3,323 12,435 Total costs and expenses 22,364 36,057 Loss from operations (22,044 ) (33,937 ) Interest expense (11,026 ) (7,807 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (39,311 — Gain on extinguishment of financing obligation 1,801 — Other income (expense), net 370 (556



Loss before provision for income taxes (70,210 ) (42,300 )



Provision for income taxes (41 ) (89 Net loss (70,251 ) (42,389 ) Series A warrant exchange — (3,169 ) Series B preferred stock dividends (2,531 ) (2,410 ) Series C preferred stock deemed dividends and redemption value adjustment, net — (6,522 ) Series D preferred stock deemed dividends and redemption accretion — (9,752 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (72,782 ) $ (64,242 ) Loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.35 ) $ (2.97 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 210,389,907 21,608,427

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Management also uses non-GAAP measures to analyze and make operating decisions on the business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA are alternate, non-GAAP measures of cash utilization by the Company.

These supplemental non-GAAP measures are provided to assist readers in determining operating performance. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing performance and highlighting trends on an overall basis. Management also believes these measures are used by companies in the fuel cell sector and by securities analysts and investors when comparing the results of the Company with those of other companies. EBITDA differs from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss attributable to the Company, primarily because it does not include finance expense, income taxes and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and project assets. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges and other unusual items such as the legal settlement recorded during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which are considered either non-cash or non-recurring.

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these measures. The measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles these figures to the GAAP financial statement measure Net loss.

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (15,331 ) $ (5,311 ) $ (70,251 ) $ (42,389 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 4,726 3,921 13,828 8,319 Provision for income taxes 10 20 41 89 Other (income)/expense, net(2) 501 685 (370 ) 556 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 1,694 - 39,311 - Gain on extinguishment of financing obligation (1,801 ) - (1,801 ) - Interest expense 4,165 3,536 11,026 7,807 EBITDA $ (6,036 ) $ 2,851 $ (8,216 ) $ (25,618 ) Stock-based compensation expense 398 385 1,261 2,325 Legal settlement (3) - - (2,200 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,638 ) $ 3,236 $ (9,155 ) $ (23,293 )



