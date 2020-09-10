EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 14.45
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: 9ine Consulting Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Laaksola Tomi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200910141318_6
Transaction date: 2020-09-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,877 Unit price: 4.44 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,123 Unit price: 4.39 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.43438 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
