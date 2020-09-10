EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 14.45

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: 9ine Consulting Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Laaksola Tomi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200910141318_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8,877 Unit price: 4.44 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,123 Unit price: 4.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.43438 EUR

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi