The global HMI software market is poised to grow by $14.44 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
This report on the HMI software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the technological developments in HMI software, increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants, and usage of analytics among end-user industries.
The HMI software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the open platform architecture for hmi software as one of the prime reasons driving the HMI software market growth during the next few years. Also, gesture-based hmi and increased usage of wireless and cloud-based technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HMI software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, and Valeo SA. Also, the HMI software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Type
7. Market Segmentation by Deployment
8. Customer Landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
12. Appendix
