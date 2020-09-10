Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HMI Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HMI software market is poised to grow by $14.44 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

This report on the HMI software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the technological developments in HMI software, increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants, and usage of analytics among end-user industries.

The HMI software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the open platform architecture for hmi software as one of the prime reasons driving the HMI software market growth during the next few years. Also, gesture-based hmi and increased usage of wireless and cloud-based technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report covers the following areas:

  • HMI software market sizing
  • HMI software market forecast
  • HMI software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HMI software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, and Valeo SA. Also, the HMI software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Process industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Machine-level - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Supervisory - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

8. Customer Landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • General Electric Co.
  • Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH
  • National Instruments Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Spectris Plc
  • Valeo SA

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21romk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900