CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today that Mr. Robert (Bob) Emmott formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Emmott joined the Corporation in December of 2018 and has held several senior leadership positions with over 30 years of diverse strategic, technical and operational experience in the power industry.



Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM’s focussing on power projects in Alberta. Its core assets includes, the 204 MW natural gas-fired power plant near Grande Cache, AB, commissioned in 2020, and the adjacent 150 MW H.R. Milner Plant. MAXIM is exploring its option to increase the capacity of M2, in conjunction with increasing the overall efficiency of the facility, by upgrading M2 into a combined cycle plant. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore development options, including its currently permitted gas-fired generation capacity in Alberta and permitting of its wind power generation project in Southern Alberta. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com .

