BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (presentation)



Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET (fireside chat)

To access the live webcast presentations, or the subsequent archived recordings, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.



About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com .



