DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm, has recognized the company as a top provider of OMS software worldwide, with a focus on general retail and food, drug and convenience retail in its Order Management Software Market report.



In IHL Group’s ranking of top OMS software providers by revenue, Symphony RetailAI is ranked as the leader in the number one position in worldwide food, drug and convenience retail. The company also ranks as a dominant leader in the worldwide and retail only OMS rankings. IHL projects the worldwide OMS software market will grow 96% from $800.6 million in 2019 to $1.57 billion in 2024, demonstrating the importance and rapid growth in the industry.

Symphony RetailAI’s OMS solutions provide an integrated platform with modular solutions for order fulfillment, click and collect, and warehouse management with a single 360-degree view of the physical inventory for order management. Its order fulfillment solution provides enterprise real-time inventory visibility, distributed order management and omnichannel fulfillment capabilities to help retailers improve the customer experience.

“Retailers are investing in order management to turn their stores into a competitive advantage and fulfill orders from anywhere,” said Jerry Sheldon, VP of technology, IHL Group. “Having a single order management system that allows for shipping from the warehouse, pickup at store, or simply traditional store fulfillment is key to not only surviving, but thriving in the future.”

“Symphony RetailAI’s recognition in IHL Group’s worldwide OMS rankings illustrates our commitment to providing retailers the best solutions as they embrace unified commerce to drive profitable growth,” said Patty McDonald, Global Product Marketing Director, Symphony RetailAI. “With more than a decade of experience in the solution space and a focus on fresh item management expertise, our order management solution is a comprehensive, highly configurable and flexible way for retailers to achieve success in today’s omnichannel world.”

About IHL Group

IHL Group is a global research and advisory firm headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, that provides market analysis and business consulting services for retailers and information technology companies that focus on the retail industry.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani .

