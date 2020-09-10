Los Gatos, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex , the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media, today announced the addition of free Spanish-language available via live TV on Plex . With 25 Spanish channels planned for the coming weeks, six of the channels have launched today and are currently available to U.S. consumers including channels from Sony Pictures Television (SPT) focusing on three distinct genres: novelas (dramas and soap operas), comedias (comedies), and competencias (reality competition series).

The new programming can be viewed anytime, on screens both big and small, no subscription required. SPT’s Spanish-language offerings include Sony Canal Novelas, featuring soap operas Doña Barbara, Señorita Pólvora, and Paraíso Travel; Sony Canal Comedias, featuring popular sitcoms including Casados con Hijos (Married… with Children), La Niñera (The Nanny), and Mi Bella Genio (I Dream of Jeannie); and Sony Canal Competencias, featuring reality competition series including Escape Perfecto.

Also included in the Plex Spanish-language lineup are Canela TV, Runtime Español, Latido Music, and AFV Español, with availability varying by region.

“Our channels offer culturally-relevant modern remakes from Latin America that appeal to multiple generations of viewers,” said T.C. Schultz, EVP, Networks Operations, Programming & Strategy, SPT. “We’re happy to be working with Plex to make it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy them.”

“Providing content that speaks to a variety of lifestyles and interests is very important to us, and adding a range of Spanish-language content has been a top priority since launching free live TV in July of this year,” said Keith Valory, CEO at Plex. “We are also continuing to look at ways to expand the Spanish-language library to other countries.”

Free movies, TV, and podcasts all cater to Spanish-speaking audiences

Whether users are looking for Spanish-language music, movies, TV, or podcasts, Plex has it all, spanning genres ranging from drama, to crime, to documentaries, or comedy and game shows.

Today’s announcement of a set of Spanish-language channels follows the recent announcement of free Live TV on Plex , featuring over 100 channels of completely customizable live programming.

More information about Live TV on Plex can be found here . To watch Live TV on Plex or any of its other ad-supported video on demand titles visit https://www.plex.tv/.

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.



