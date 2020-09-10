Vancouver, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SitePartners and On-Site Magazine announced the inaugural 40 Under 40 awards in Canadian construction, recognizing the most exceptional, progressive, and innovative young leaders who are advancing the movement of construction in Canada.

“We are excited to partner with On-Site Magazine to showcase incredible achievements in business, innovation, vision, leadership, and community involvement from exceptional individuals in the construction industry,” says Andrew Hansen, President of SitePartners. “Canadian construction professionals are some of the most dynamic, knowledgeable, and innovative individuals that are positively impacting built environments and the economy of our country.”

The top 40 Under 40 awards in Canadian construction will showcase a cross-section of top-performing individuals who have achieved professional success while showcasing innovation and leadership abilities in the Canadian construction sector. Judging will be based on the following criteria: 50% Professional Achievements; 40% Innovation, Leadership and Influence; and 10% Business/Community Involvement.

“As the top construction industry publication in Canada, On-Site Magazine is thrilled to shine a light on the people who represent this dynamic industry,” says David Kennedy, Editor of On-Site Magazine. “We are looking to showcase outstanding individuals who represent all aspects of the construction lifecycle – from estimating and planning in the office to managing and executing in the field, and all the vital roles in between.”

From now until Friday, October 9, 2020, we invite construction industry professionals from across Canada to nominate outstanding individuals under the age of 40 for these prestigious awards and recognition as one of the top 40 in the construction industry. Working professionals may include Executives, Contractors, Designers, Architects, Engineers, Estimators, Quantity Surveyors, Project Managers, Site Supervisors, Superintendents, Occupational Health & Safety Managers, Equipment Operators, Tradespeople and more.

To enter, go to www.site40under40.ca and fill out the short application form, where industry professionals will have the option to self-nominate or nominate someone else. Winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges and profiled in the December 2020 issue of On-Site Magazine.

About SitePartners

SitePartners is a specialized marketing and communications agency built for the industrial sector. Designed to provide business solutions and drive strategic growth within the construction, manufacturing, resources and energy sectors. Our team of 17 employees have been on hundreds of industrial sites, travelled to remote project locations, and worked with companies that span the entire supply chain including SiteMax Systems, Wales McLelland, Government of British Columbia, IWC Excavation and LandSea Camps. Find out how we are elevating the industrial sector: www.sitepartners.ca

About On-Site Magazine

Established in 1957, On-Site is Canada’s leading publication serving contractors and other stakeholders in the heavy construction market. It offers daily news at www.on-sitemag.com and is published in print seven times per year. Among other key industry reports, each June On-Site publishes Top Contractors, which includes the definitive list of Canada’s Top 40 construction companies. On-Site reaches more than 22,000 Canadian construction firms.

