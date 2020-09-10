Portland, OR, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global organic electronics industry generated $46.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $159.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Growth in demand because of adoption of technologies supporting sustainable development and need for organic electronics for development of the latest technologies have propelled the growth of the global organic electronics market. Nevertheless, degradation of efficiency of organic electronics after a while and technical in-compatibility restrain the market. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities for various applications is expected to create multiple opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Download Report Sample – Get Detail Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/188

Covid-19 scenario

The Covid-19 outbreak has immensely impacted the supply chain of electronic parts. In addition, most of the electronic parts are manufactured in China, which has been restrained during lockdown.

Nevertheless, the companies have reinitiated their projects and procedures, owing to the relaxations issued by government bodies for economic benefits.

The global organic electronic market is segmented into material, application and region. Based on material, the semiconductor segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global organic electronics market. In addition, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses segments including conductive and dielectric & substrate.

Based on application, the market is segmented into display, lighting, battery, conductive ink and others. The display segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the study period. Furthermore, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global organic electronics market.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/188

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the report also studies regions across LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Major market players in the report include AGC INC., COVESTRO AG, BASF SE, Merck Group, Heliatek GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG, H.C. Starck Inc., Novaled GmbH, and Sumitomo Corporation

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com