SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holberton School , a college alternative training the next generation of digital workers, today confirmed that Milton J. Restituyo, better known as Alcover, is joining its board of trustees in order to promote technology careers in the Hispanic community across Latin America and worldwide.



The Latin Grammy award-winning producer is also a singer and influencer in Hispanic pop culture. He is joining the school in order to support initiatives to increase Hispanic representation in the technology industry.

Alcover joins a notable group of trustees, investors, and mentors at the Holberton School. Trustees include American songwriter Savan Kotecha, Grammy award-winning artist NE-YO, actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra, CEO of CloudNOW Jocelyn DeGance Graham, Avasant Foundation Executive Director Chitra Rajeshwari, Facebook VP Stephane Kasriel, legendary Educator Esther Wojcicki and Docker co-founder Solomon Hykes. Holberton has thirteen campuses globally, six of which are located in LATAM after the recent addition of a Mexico City campus . Other campuses are located in Colombia, France, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Uruguay and the United States.

Born in La Vega, Dominican Republic, Alcover’s interest in music was sparked at an early age thanks to his father, a singer and multi-instrumentalist. After making the decision to move to New York, he took the first steps in commencing his musical career, enlisting his high school classmate Juan Abreu “Xtassy” as his creative partner. Together the two formed the award-winning production duo A&X, quickly positioning themselves as the best producers in New York City’s urban scene.

“Pop culture allows us to see what is needed now and what is important in our communities. It has enabled me to use my voice in an uplifting and encouraging way. Music, art and technology that is created and distributed by ethnic and socioeconomic diversity helps create unity and accessibility,” said Alcover. “Holberton provides to any students, including the ones from disenfranchised communities, access to education in tech, and gives them a way out. I want more people to leverage the Holberton opportunity. Tech companies are seeking diverse, and motivated software engineers to drive them towards the future,“ he added.

“Having Alcover join our esteemed Board of Trustees is an honor,” said Kalache, Holberton’s co-founder. “He is an influential force and has an incredible connection to the Hispanic community. Alcover’s dedication will help drive more Hispanics to the tech industry. He will contribute toward Holberton’s mission to increase access to tech education–a goal that has always been a priority but is especially important now as millions worldwide seek new, hirable skills during this unprecedented time.”

Holberton trains world-class software engineers with a unique project-based education. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through hands-on learning. Students from Holberton have been employed at top-tier employers across the United States and Latin America, including Apple, Mercado Libre, Facebook, Pinterest, Tesla, Rappi and more.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone–regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program can be free until students find a job. Graduates have gone on to earn six-figure salaries as engineers at leading employers, including Apple, Tesla, Rappi, Google, and Mercado Libre. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Holberton is supported by professional advisors and investors from the technology and entertainment industries, including Grammy award-winner NE-YO ; actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra ; acclaimed author, journalist, and educator Esther Wojcicki; and technology visionaries LinkedIn Executive Chairman Jeff Weiner, Yahoo! founder Jerry Yang, Docker founder Solomon Hykes, and Facebook VP Stephane Kasriel . Holberton has campuses in the United States, Colombia, France, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Mexico. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

Editorial Contact: Anita Chatterjee A-Game Public Relations 917-421-0025