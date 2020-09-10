VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMS Clinics of Canada , a mental health clinic providing advanced treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD), announced today that it is officially opening its doors and offering BrainsWay ’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS). The opening of the clinic comes at a time where Canadians are experiencing increased levels of depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as concern around a projected increase in suicide rates among Canadians.



“We elected to make our announcement on World Suicide Prevention Day as a way to remind those living with a mental illness during these unprecedented times that there is hope,” said Dr. Leon Steiner, psychologist at TMS Clinics of Canada. “We have seen the success of Deep TMS across the United States and overseas and wanted to bring the same opportunity to patients in the Greater Toronto Area.”

TMS Clinics of Canada is the first facility in the country to provide the TMS Plus System-Advanced Depression Treatment & Relapse Prevention. This evidence-based system combines Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation with potent and efficient components of Behavioural Activation Therapy and Positive Psychology to help clients overcome their mental distress and prevent relapse.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device non-invasively administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact depression symptoms. The treatment offers a medication-free solution, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the 20-minute session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, there is evidence that response rates are higher than traditional TMS.

TMS Clinics of Canada is open on Sunday through Friday and is located at 7250 Keele St, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Z8. Patients can visit tmsofcanada.com or call (905) 897-9699 to learn more.

About TMS Clinics of Canada

Established in 2020 by Dr. Leon Steiner, who brings more than three decades of practice in helping people suffering from treatment resistant depression and anxiety, TMS Clinics of Canada takes pride in mental health care and understands how integral it can be in one’s overall life experience. The team at TMS Clinics of Canada is well trained, knowledgeable and shares the mission of giving their patients the best chance at remission.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com .