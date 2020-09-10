2020 State of Small Business: Q3 Edition Pre-Holiday Snapshot This quarter, business owners have found themselves completely reimagining how they do business. Themes explored in this report include the strategic changes small businesses have made or are making, as it applies to supply chain operations and partnerships. This report marks the second edition of Veem’s State of Small Business report, which Veem releases on a quarterly basis. The first edition, released in May, covered small business sentiment in Q2, as well as themes such as supply chain disruption, economic confidence and business innovations.

2020 State of Small Business: Q3 Edition Pre-Holiday Snapshot This quarter, business owners have found themselves completely reimagining how they do business. Themes explored in this report include the strategic changes small businesses have made or are making, as it applies to supply chain operations and partnerships. This report marks the second edition of Veem’s State of Small Business report, which Veem releases on a quarterly basis. The first edition, released in May, covered small business sentiment in Q2, as well as themes such as supply chain disruption, economic confidence and business innovations.

San Francisco, California, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veem, the global payment network for small-to-midsize businesses, today announced the release of its quarterly report, “State of Small Business: Q3 Edition: Pre-Holiday Snapshot.” The report, which surveyed over 900 small business owners, focused on a wide range of topics, including 2021 economic confidence, supply chain strategy and plans for the future ahead of the holiday season.

Below are some key findings:

Over 53% of small business owners said they’re expecting increased economic activity next year compared to 2020

of small business owners said they’re expecting increased economic activity next year compared to 2020 60% of small business respondents report their international partners to be important for their business.

of small business respondents report their international partners to be important for their business. The top three actions that small businesses report taking were decreasing operational costs (50%), protecting cash flow (41%) and applying for loans (27%)

“Following one of the most tumultuous years in recent history, it’s encouraging to see entrepreneurs across the country are hopeful for a stronger 2021. This is a true testament to the resilience of the small business owner, ” said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. “There is no question that this year served many purposes. 2020 has tested businesses across industries and offered many lessons in how to grow, pivot and adjust in the face of new challenges. With those lessons in mind, small business owners are hopeful for a strong holiday season and a great setup for 2021.”

The latest survey is the second installment of the State of Small Business report series. The first report, released in May, covered small business sentiment in Q2, as well as themes such as supply chain disruption, economic confidence and business innovations. With the holiday season right around the corner, this latest edition is intended to provide a look into how small business owners are feeling.

To download “State of Small Business: Q3 Edition,” please visit the Veem website.

About Veem

Veem simplifies the way businesses send and receive funds globally. Trusted by more than 225,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem offers a suite of payment services to establish and strengthen partner and supplier relationships. Veem’s secure, trackable transactions combined with seamless integrations with popular business applications enable businesses to save time and money, while mitigating risk generally associated with international funds transfers. Veem is licensed and regulated in each country and state it serves.

Attachment

