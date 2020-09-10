TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Messrs. Russ Tynan, Scott W. Smith and Steve Cochrane have agreed to join the Board of Directors of Angkor.



Stephen Burega, Chief Executive Officer of Angkor, states: “We are extremely pleased that these three gentlemen, with their extensive background and track record of accomplishments in government, business and mining, have agreed to join the Board of Directors for Angkor. Their combined public and private sector expertise will be an asset as the Company moves forward on its vision to be one of the leading companies in the mining and energy sectors in Cambodia.”

Mr. Russ Tynan has 35 years of Executive Leadership experience and is a trusted advisor and business leader as well as an innovative and creative problem solver. Russ has designed operations and logistics, and capitalized on the opportunities for corporations, governments and various volunteer organizations. He has worked with and provided advice through four Olympic Winter Games and served as the Executive Director, Olympic and Paralympics Secretariat for the Government of Alberta.

Noted for his successes in transitioning companies and organizations through new opportunities or difficult challenges including his role as President and CEO of the Alberta Tourism Partnership Corporation. Russ works with executive teams at the strategic stage, and through implementation.

Mr. Steve Cochrane has 36 years of investment industry experience during which he has participated in raising millions of dollars for a variety of “small cap” public companies in various businesses and industry sectors including mining.

In addition to having been associated with numerous domestic transactions, Mr. Cochrane has also been involved with many international opportunities in Chile, Cambodia and China. Currently, Steve is the CEO of Lithium Chile. His extensive experience both as former Vice President and Investment Advisor at Richardson GMP (and its predecessors) and his successful 18 year career with National Bank Financial will be a great asset as Angkor grows its projects and engages with shareholders.

Mr. Cochrane also brings a unique skill set to Angkor that recognizes the need to balance both the company’s opportunities with the expectations of its shareholders.

Mr. Scott W. Smith, P.Geol. has over 30 years of experience in mine production, mine start up, advanced projects and exploration at world class operating mines, brownfields and greenfield situations. Since February 2015, he has been Chief Geologist for Taseko Mines Ltd’s Gibraltar Mine, the second largest open pit copper mine in Canada.

From 2012 to 2014 he was the Exploration Manager Chile/Argentina for Teck Resources. From 2004 to 2012 he was with Newmont Mining at their Yanacocha Mine in Peru, the largest gold mine in South America, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in both production and exploration including Geology Mine Manager and District Geology Exploration Manager. For 5 years (1999 to 2004) he worked at the Antamina Mine in Peru, one of the largest copper/zinc mines in the world. Prior to working in South America, he worked for over 10 years in Canada on exploration and production on numerous deposit types including porphyry copper and epithermal gold in Canada and Alaska.

His deep geological knowledge and experience will be extremely valuable as Angkor continues to explore for gold deposits in Cambodia.

In connection with these appointments, the Company announces that it will issue the listed Directors 1,200,000 options pursuant to the terms of it option plan. The options shall be exercisable at a price of $0.11 for a period of 5 years.

The Company further wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Jiancheng Peng from the Board of Directors, and is pleased to announce that he will continue to serve Angkor as a member of its Advisory Committee.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold

